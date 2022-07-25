TBS cancels Full Frontal with Samantha Bee

Samantha Bee's late-night show won't be returning to TBS.

The network confirmed Monday that Full Frontal with Samantha Bee has been canceled after seven seasons. "As we continue to shape our new programming strategy, we've made some difficult, business-based decisions," a network spokesperson told Deadline. The move comes after TBS came under new management following the merger of WarnerMedia and Discovery this year.

Bee, an alum of The Daily Show with Jon Stewart, premiered Full Frontal on TBS in 2016, and the show received four Emmy nominations for Outstanding Variety Talk Series during its run. Notably, Bee was one of a limited number of women who have been given the opportunity to host a late-night show, a genre that remains largely dominated by men.

This will mark the end of another late-night show for TBS after Conan O'Brien signed off in 2021, as well as the latest shake-up to the late-night landscape in general after James Corden announced he's leaving CBS' The Late Late Show next year.

"We're so thankful for our loyal audience, our amazing team, and that we got to annoy the right people every week — that there wasn't wrestling or baseball or a very special episode of Big Bang," a message shared on Full Frontal's Twitter account said.

The show added, in a jab at former President Donald Trump's message to Jan. 6 rioters, "To our loyal fans — we love you, you're very special. Go home, and go home in peace."