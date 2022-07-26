Former soccer star Hope Solo pleads guilty to driving while impaired: 'I made a huge mistake'

Former soccer star Hope Solo has pleaded guilty to diving while impaired after being found passed out behind the wheel of her car with her young children inside.

Solo, a former goalkeeper for the U.S. women's national soccer team, pleaded guilty on Monday to driving while impaired four months after her arrest, according to The New York Times.

"I made a huge mistake," she wrote on Instagram. "Easily the worst mistake of my life. I underestimated what a destructive part of my life alcohol had become."

According to The Associated Press, Solo was arrested after a passerby noticed her passed out in her car in the parking lot of a shopping center with the engine running and her 2-year-old children in the backseat. She was also charged with resisting a public officer and child abuse, but those charges were dropped as part of her plea agreement, according to the Times. Solo received $2,500 in fines and a 30-day active prison sentence, though she also received 30 days' credit for time she spent at a rehab facility, the AP reports.

On Instagram, Solo thanked her husband, fans, attorneys, and "all the wonderful women I met" during her time at an in-patient treatment facility, which she announced in April she would enter to "to address my challenges with alcohol."

"I continue to be a student of the greatest school called life," she said Monday, "and I will continue to learn and grow from these experiences."