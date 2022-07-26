The View reportedly hires former Trump staffer as Meghan McCain's replacement

The View has reportedly lined up Meghan McCain's replacement.

Alyssa Farah Griffin, who served as White House director of strategic communications under former President Donald Trump, is expected to join The View as a new permanent co-host, according to reports from Variety and the Daily Mail.

ABC hasn't confirmed the news, but Farah Griffin would be filling the role of conservative co-host on the talk show after the departure of Meghan McCain in 2021. Since McCain's exit, The View has brought on numerous conservative guest hosts, including Farah Griffin.

Farah Griffin was the White House's director of strategic communications from April 2020 to December 2020, having previously served as former Vice President Mike Pence's press secretary and press secretary at the Department of Defense. In January 2021, she rebuked Trump over Jan. 6, telling Politico the attack on the Capitol showed that "misleading the public has consequences."

Though she hasn't yet been hired for the permanent hosting gig, Farah Griffin's time on The View has already proved controversial. Earlier this month, The Daily Beast reported comedian Wanda Sykes canceled a planned appearance on the show after learning Farah Griffin would be co-hosting. "She didn't want to be part of helping a Trumper launder her reputation," an insider told the outlet.

McCain has been writing a column for the Daily Mail since leaving The View, and she said last year the "way I'd been treated on the show as the resident conservative" made it "impossible for me to stay."