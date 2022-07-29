Will Smith says he's reached out to Chris Rock after Oscars slap, but he's 'not ready to talk'

Will Smith has re-emerged to answer our burning questions about ... well, you know what.

The actor shared a new apology video on his YouTube channel Friday, four months after slapping comedian Chris Rock on stage at the Oscars over a joke about his wife.

"There is no part of me that thinks that was the right way to behave in that moment," Smith says. "There's no part of me that thinks that's the optimal way to handle a feeling of disrespect or insults."

Smith once again apologizes to the comedian and his family, noting his "great relationship" with Rock's brother has been tarnished. He also reveals he has reached out to Rock, and "the message that came back is he's not ready to talk," but he says "I'm here whenever you're ready."

The King Richard star in the video answers several common questions about the incident, including why he failed to apologize to Rock during his Best Actor acceptance speech. "I was fogged out by that point," he says. He then clarifies his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, didn't tell him to take action after Rock joked about her bald head. "I made a choice on my own from my own experiences," Smith says.

Smith goes on to say "it hurts me psychologically and emotionally" to know he disappointed people. "I'm trying to be remorseful without being ashamed of myself," he says, adding, "I'm trying not to think of myself as a piece of s--t." He closes by assuring fans, "If you hang on, I promise we'll be able to be friends again."

Since the March incident, Rock has occasionally joked about the slap during his stand-up shows, recently quipping, "Anyone who says words hurt has never been punched in the face."