A$AP Rocky charged with assault with a firearm after allegedly firing at former friend

A$AP Rocky has been hit with new assault charges after being arrested in connection with a 2021 shooting.

The rapper was charged with two counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm after he allegedly drew a handgun and "fired twice in the direction" of a former friend in November 2021 following a "heated discussion," the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office said.

The charges come after Rocky was detained at the airport in April amid an investigation into the shooting. The LAPD said the victim "sustained a minor injury from the incident and later sought his medical treatment" and that Rocky and two others fled the scene on foot. At the time of his arrest, Rocky was returning to California from Barbados, where he was vacationing with his girlfriend, Rihanna. Since then, the two have welcomed their first child together.

"Discharging a gun in a public place is a serious offense that could have ended with tragic consequences not only for the person targeted but also for innocent bystanders visiting Hollywood," Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón said. "My office conducted a thorough review of the evidence in this case and determined that the addition of a special firearm allegation was warranted."

Rocky has not publicly responded to the allegations. His arraignment is scheduled for Aug. 17.