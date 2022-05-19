Rihanna welcomes her 1st child with A$AP Rocky

Rihanna has love on the brain after officially becoming a new mom.

The "Diamonds" singer has welcomed her first child, a baby boy, with A$AP Rocky, according to TMZ. She reportedly gave birth on May 13 in Los Angeles, though the baby's name hasn't been revealed.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky announced they were expecting a child back in January, doing so via a photoshoot that showed off her baby bump as they walked together in New York. They've been dating since 2020, and Rihanna previously told British Vogue she hoped to have "three or four" kids. Rocky told GQ last year he'd be an "incredible, remarkably, overall amazing dad" to a "very fly child."

The singers are both becoming first-time parents just about a month after Rocky was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon for allegedly firing a handgun at someone following an argument in November 2021. He was detained at the airport as he and Rihanna were returning from vacation.