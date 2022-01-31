Rihanna is expecting her first child with A$AP Rocky

Baby, it's cold outside — but that didn't get in the way of Rihanna's outdoor pregnancy reveal.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are expecting their first child together, People reports. The couple's news was revealed Monday via photos of them out on a walk together, in which the "Diamonds" singer has her jacket open and her baby bump is shown. The pregnancy reveal pictures were taken on a "snowy walk outdoors" in New York City this past weekend, People wrote, despite the fact that New York City was just hit by a snowstorm. They "weren't out long, as it seemed pretty chilly out there, before heading back to their apartment," TMZ reported.

Rihanna is pregnant, expecting her first baby with rapper A$AP Rocky. 💕🍼 Full story: https://t.co/KUiNPACP8P | 📷: DIGGZY/SHUTTERSTOCK pic.twitter.com/ePsZWF81Sn — People (@people) January 31, 2022

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna have reportedly been dating since 2020, and they confirmed their relationship in 2021. Rihanna previously told British Vogue that she planned to have kids – "three or four of 'em" — within the next 10 years. In that 2020 interview, which was conducted before her relationship with A$AP Rocky was confirmed, she also said she'd be open to raising children without a partner. "The only thing that matters is happiness, that's the only healthy relationship between a parent and a child," she said. "That's the only thing that can raise a child truly, is love."

A$AP Rocky, meanwhile, told GQ in 2021 that Rihanna is the "love of my life" and "the one," adding that he hoped to become a father "if that's in my destiny."

"I think I'd be an incredible, remarkably, overall amazing dad," he said. "I would have a very fly child. Very."