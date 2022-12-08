Celine Dion suffering from rare neurological disorder affecting 'every aspect of my daily life'

Celine Dion is taking a step back to focus on her health after being diagnosed with a rare neurological disorder.

The "My Heart Will Go On" singer shared on social media that she has been diagnosed with stiff person syndrome, a "very rare" disorder, after dealing with health problems "for a long time." The disorder has been causing spasms that affect "every aspect of my daily life" and can make it difficult to walk or "sing the way I'm used to," she said.

According to the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke, stiff person syndrome is "characterized by fluctuating muscle rigidity in the trunk and limbs and a heightened sensitivity to stimuli," which can cause muscle spasms. "People with SPS can be too disabled to walk or move, or they are afraid to leave the house because street noises, such as the sound of a horn, can trigger spasms and falls," per the NIH. There are treatments available to manage symptoms, but no cure. The disorder affects "about one or two in a million people," according to Johns Hopkins.

Dion told fans that as she focuses on her health, she is postponing her upcoming tour dates. Shows set for spring 2023 will be rescheduled to 2024, and eight summer 2023 shows were canceled.

"I have a great team of doctors working alongside me to help me get better," the singer said, adding that she's "working hard" to "build back my strength and my ability to perform again" and hopes to "see you again real soon."