Tom Cruise thanks Top Gun: Maverick fans while jumping out of a plane

Tom Cruise is thanking his fans the only way he knows how: By putting his life at risk.

The actor shared a jaw-dropping video on social media from the set of Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two, in which he thanked fans for supporting Top Gun: Maverick … while falling through the air.

"I didn't want the year to end without thanking you all for coming out to the theater, and thank you for supporting Top Gun: Maverick," Cruise says from a plane before he proceeds to jump out of it and free fall. The camera continues following Cruise on the way down.

"Where was I?" he says mid-air. "Oh yeah, thank you for supporting Top Gun: Maverick."

After explaining he's "running out of altitude," he also wishes fans a "very safe and happy holiday." The video ends with an advertisement for Top Gun: Maverick's streaming debut. The sequel is currently the highest-grossing movie of 2022.

Cruise then followed this up by sharing another Mission: Impossible behind-the-scenes video, this one teasing what Paramount dubbed the "biggest stunt in cinema history" on Dead Reckoning Part One. It involved Cruise driving a motorcycle off a cliff into a base jump, which he said he wanted to do "since I was a little kid" and took years of planning. Director Christopher McQuarrie called the stunt "far and away the most dangerous thing we've ever attempted."

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One hits theaters in July 2023.