Tina Fey and Amy Poehler are going on tour together

Tina Fey and Amy Poehler have provided a weekday update on their next collaboration.

The former Saturday Night Live Weekend Update co-anchors have announced they're going on tour together. On the four-city Tina Fey & Amy Poehler: Restless Leg Tour, they'll "celebrate their thirty years of friendship with an evening of jokes, iconic stories and conversational entertainment," a press release said.

"If this tour goes right, we can finally end this friendship!" the comedians joked.

Fey and Poehler anchored Weekend Update together on SNL beginning in 2004 after Poehler replaced Jimmy Fallon behind the desk. They've continued to work together numerous times since, including by starring in the films Baby Mama and Sisters. Poehler and Fey also co-hosted the Golden Globe Awards four times, for three consecutive years from 2013 through 2015 and then again in 2021. They met at an improv theater in Chicago in 1993.

"We've been friends for over 20 years and met kind of as an arranged marriage [after we were] put on an improv team together," Poehler previously told E! News. "And we've really been on each other's teams since then in many ways."

Tina Fey & Amy Poehler: Restless Leg Tour will begin in Washington D.C. on April 28 and run through June, with further stops planned in Chicago on May 20, Boston on June 9, and Atlantic City on June 10.