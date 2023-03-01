Vanessa Bryant, LA County reach $28.85 million settlement in crash photos lawsuit

Vanessa Bryant has reached an almost $29 million settlement with Los Angeles County in her lawsuit over photos taken at the site of the helicopter crash that killed her husband, Kobe Bryant, and their daughter, Gianna.

Bryant and the county agreed to a settlement of $28.85 million, resolving her outstanding claims, according to CNN and ESPN.

"Today marks the successful culmination of Mrs. Bryant's courageous battle to hold accountable those who engaged in this grotesque conduct," her attorney, Luis Li, said.

Bryant sued Los Angeles County after reports that sheriff's deputies inappropriately shared photos taken from the site of the 2020 helicopter crash that killed her husband and daughter outside of the context of an investigation, including at a bar. She accused the county of negligence and invasion of privacy, and in 2022, a jury awarded her $15 million.

An attorney representing the county, Mira Hashmall, confirmed to CNN that this settlement "includes the verdict awarded by the federal jury" last year and described it as "fair and reasonable," adding that it "further resolves all outstanding issues related to pending legal claims in state court, future claims by the Bryant children, and other costs, with each party responsible for its respective attorneys' fees." According to ESPN, Chris Chester, whose wife and daughter were killed in the same helicopter crash, received a settlement of almost $20 million.

Bryant's attorney said in a statement she "fought for her husband, her daughter, and all those in the community whose deceased family were treated with similar disrespect," adding that "we hope her victory at trial and this settlement will put an end to this practice."