Wednesday's Jenna Ortega might star in Beetlejuice 2 as Winona Ryder's daughter

Just say Jenna Ortega's name three times and she may appear in a new Beetlejuice film.

The Wednesday actress is in talks to star in a sequel to Tim Burton's 1988 movie, according to multiple reports. The news was first reported on the Hot Mic with Jeff Sneider and John Rocha podcast before being confirmed by The Hollywood Reporter, Variety, and Deadline. The reports said Ortega would be playing the daughter of Lydia, Winona Ryder's character from the original Beetlejuice.

Burton would direct the Beetlejuice sequel, with Michael Keaton and Winona Ryder reprising their roles from the first film, Deadline says. A possible Beetlejuice follow-up has been discussed for years, with a version titled Beetlejuice Goes Hawaiian being in the works at one point. Most recently, Deadline reported in 2022 that the second film was in early development with Brad Pitt's production company involved. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film is looking to shoot in late May or early June.

Beetlejuice 2 would reteam Ortega with Burton, who produced her wildly popular Netflix series Wednesday. The show was the biggest role yet for the 20-year-old actress, who was already having a major 2022 after starring in The Fallout, X, and the revival of Scream. She returns for Scream VI, which is now in theaters and looks set to have the biggest opening weekend of the horror franchise. Ortega is also making her Saturday Night Live hosting debut on March 11.