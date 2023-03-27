Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe is going to be a dad

The Boy Who Lived will soon become a dad.

Daniel Radcliffe and his longtime girlfriend, Erin Darke, are expecting their first child together, his representative confirmed to multiple outlets, including CNN.

Radcliffe has been dating Darke, who is also an actor, for more than a decade after they met on the set of the 2013 film Kill Your Darlings. He told Parade they "just got on immediately," adding, "It was one of those instant things where you're like, 'Oh, I really like this person.' You just have a connection with somebody, and then suddenly it's incredibly easy to talk to them. It was one of those sort of situations." They have since worked together again, including on his show Miracle Workers.

In 2013, Radcliffe told Time Out that he "definitely" wanted to have kids and would "like to get started on it before my thirties," suggesting he would be "one of those parents who pushes their kids into things" like sports, but "not the film industry." Indeed, the Harry Potter alum told Newsweek last year that he hopes his future children will avoid becoming famous like he did.

"I would love them to be around film sets," he told Newsweek. "A dream would be for them to come onto a film set and be like 'God, you know, I'd love to be in the art department. I'd love to be something in the crew.'" He added, "Film sets are wonderful places. I think a lot of the time it can be wonderful for kids. But it's really the fame side of it that should be avoided at all costs."