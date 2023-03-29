Sabrina the Teenage Witch star Melissa Joan Hart reveals she helped kids flee Nashville shooting

Actress Melissa Joan Hart has revealed she was close to the Nashville school where a mass shooting took place this week and helped children to safety.

The Sabrina the Teenage Witch star, who lives in Nashville, shared in an emotional Instagram video that she and her husband were on the way to their kids' school for conferences when the Covenant School shooting took place. Their children go to school "right next to" Covenant but were not in on Monday, she noted.

"We helped a class of kindergartners across a busy highway," she said. "They were climbing out of the woods. They were trying to escape the shooter situation at their school, so we helped all these tiny little kids cross the road and get their teachers over there, and we helped a mom reunite with her children."

The actress' family previously lived in Connecticut, where her children went to school "a little ways down from Sandy Hook," the site of another deadly school shooting in 2012. "So this is our second experience with a school shooting with our kids being in close proximity," Hart said, adding that her family is "all okay." Six people, including three kids, were killed in the mass shooting at the Covenant School on Monday.

"I don't know what to say anymore," Hart said. "Enough is enough. Just pray, pray for the families."

On Tuesday, the day after the shooting, Hart tweeted that "fear will not win" and that "my kids are going to head to school with love in their hearts and appreciation for every breath they take and every face they see."