2023 writers strike: Every film and TV show impacted

The first Hollywood writers' strike in 15 years is underway, and all signs point to it being a long one.

The Writers Guild of America officially called a strike beginning May 2 after contract negotiations with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers were not successful. The writers' demands include increased compensation and the regulation of artificial intelligence being used in film and TV production.

Just days into the strike, some highly anticipated upcoming films and TV shows shut down production, suggesting a wave of release date delays may follow should a deal not be reached imminently. Some other productions where scripts were completed before the strike, though, are pressing on.

All the late-night shows

The first effect of the strike was that all of the major late-night talk shows, including The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Late Night with Seth Meyers, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, and The Daily Show, went dark and started airing reruns. If the 2007-2008 strike is any indication, it's possible these shows could start to return after around two months without writers, assuming this strike lasts that long.

'Saturday Night Live'

Pete Davidson was set to host Saturday Night Live on May 6, but this episode was canceled after the strike began. Two additional planned episodes, which Kieran Culkin and Jennifer Coolidge would have hosted, are also no longer expected to happen.

'Stranger Things'

Stranger Things creators Matt and Ross Duffer confirmed production on the fifth and final season won't start while the strike is underway. The writers began working on season 5 in August 2022, but it's unclear if the scripts were finished by the time the strike began.

'Cobra Kai'

Cobra Kai co-creator Jon Hurwitz confirmed on May 2 it's "pencils down" in the writers room of the Netflix show. "We hate to strike, but if we must, we strike hard," Hurwitz tweeted.

'Abbott Elementary'

Abbott Elementary writer Brittani Nichols told Democracy Now! the ABC sitcom was scheduled to return to its writers room for the third season the week the strike began. "We are a show that writes while we air, and so if this strike goes on for a significant period of time, our show will not come out on time," Nichols said, adding that a prolonged strike could reduce the number of episodes in season 3.

'The Handmaid's Tale'

Writing on the sixth and final season of Hulu's The Handmaid's Tale, which was meant to start filming in the summer, was halted due to the strike, co-executive producer Yahlin Chang told Reuters. She also said only some early episodes had been written.

'Yellowjackets'

Ashley Lyle, co-creator of Yellowjackets, said the Showtime show was just one day into writing its third season before shutting down when the strike began. "It was amazing, and creatively invigorating, and so much fun, and I'm very excited to get back to it as soon as the #WGA gets a fair deal," Lyle tweeted.

'Hacks'

Hacks co-creator Jen Statsky confirmed filming on the third season has been paused during the strike. "Writing happens at every stage of the process — production and post included," Statsky tweeted. "It's what makes shows and movies good. It's what makes them possible."

'Unstable'

Production on the second season of Netflix's Rob Lowe comedy Unstable, which began in March, was shut down, Deadline reports. Six of eight scripts had reportedly been finished before the strike began.

'Blade'

The Marvel movie Blade starring Mahershala Ali has shut down pre-production, according to Variety, which said production was set to begin in May but that writer Nic Pizzolatto did not have time to complete a new version of the script before the strike. The film is scheduled for release on Sept. 6, 2024, but it's unclear if it will still be able to meet that date.

'Night Court'

NBC's Night Court has closed its writers room for the second season, according to Deadline.

'Power Book III: Raising Kanan'

The Starz series Power Book III: Raising Kanan also closed its writers room, Deadline said.

'Daredevil: Born Again'

Production on the Marvel Disney+ series Daredevil: Born Again was reportedly suspended after WGA members set up a picket line where filming was to take place, and Teamster and IATSE members refused to cross, the WGA said on May 8. However, Deadline said production was expected to continue the next day.

'Loot'

Production on the second season of Apple's Loot was shut down "after picketers disrupted filming," according to The Hollywood Reporter, and star Maya Rudolph was also reportedly unwilling to continue working. "Production is currently on hold and it's unclear when — or even if — it will resume," the Reporter said.

'Severance'

Severance's production in New York was paused after members of the WGA demonstrated outside the studio, and Teamsters members refused to cross the picket line, Deadline reported on May 8.

'Evil'

Writer Starlee Kine tweeted on May 6 that the Paramount+ series Evil shut down filming after "a handful of us walking in a tiny circle cost them the day's shoot." Variety confirmed that "no filming occurred" as WGA members demonstrated nearby, though the report also said production on the fourth season was wrapping early after a cast member took a leave of absence over a personal matter.

'The Venery of Samantha Bird'

The Starz series The Venery of Samantha Bird shut down production in Montreal with two episodes left to film, according to Deadline.

'Big Mouth'

Netflix's Big Mouth was six weeks into writing its final season and was expected to finish in August before shutting down due to the strike, Variety reported.

'A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight'

Author George R.R. Martin confirmed that a writers room for the Game of Thrones prequel series A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight "has closed for the duration" of the strike.

Shows continuing production

Some high-profile shows are set to proceed with filming during the strike because their scripts were completed before it began, though that's not to say they won't still be impacted.

House of the Dragon, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, and Andor are reportedly moving forward with production, meaning they may be able to avoid release delays. "Every episode has gone through four or five drafts and numerous rounds of revisions, to address HBO notes, my notes, budget concerns, etc.," George R.R. Martin said of House of the Dragon season 2, noting the scripts were finished "months" before the strike and "there will be no further revisions."

But this means writers won't be available to make adjustments should they be needed during filming, and with The Rings of Power, the showrunners reportedly won't be on set. In contrast, when Matt and Ross Duffer announced Stranger Things won't begin production during the strike, they stressed, "Writing does not stop when filming begins."