Alan Arkin, Oscar-winning 'Little Miss Sunshine' star, dies at 89

Alan Arkin, the Oscar-winning actor whose career spanned from the 1950s to the 2020s, has died. He was 89.

Arkin's sons Adam, Matthew and Anthony confirmed news of his death in a statement to People. "Our father was a uniquely talented force of nature, both as an artist and a man," they said. "A loving husband, father, grand and great grandfather, he was adored and will be deeply missed."

Arkin began his film career in 1957's "Calypso Heat Wave," though his first major movie role was in the 1966 comedy "The Russians Are Coming, the Russians Are Coming," which earned him an Oscar nomination for Best Actor. He was soon nominated again for "The Heart Is a Lonely Hunter" and later won the Best Supporting Actor Academy Award in 2007 for playing grandfather Edwin in "Little Miss Sunshine." Arkin was again nominated for an Oscar for "Argo" in 2013, and his extensive list of credits also includes "Catch-22" and "Glengarry Glen Ross."

Arkin won a Tony in 1963 for his role in "Enter Laughing," and he was nominated for six Emmys for "ABC Stage 67," "Escape from Sobibor," "Chicago Hope," "The Pentagon Papers," and "The Kominsky Method." His most recent performance was a voice role in 2022's "Minions: The Rise of Gru." Outside of acting, he also performed in the folk group The Tarriers.

"Seinfeld" star Jason Alexander remembered Arkin as "such a wonderful, original voice for comedy," adding, "On the few occasions I was in his presence, a kind and generous soul. I learned so much from watching him. And the laughs I got from his glorious work seem endless. May he rest well."