Emmys to be postponed for first time since after 9/11 due to strikes

The 2023 Emmys may no longer air in 2023.

The 75th Primetime Emmy Awards are set to be delayed due to the ongoing writers' and actors' strikes that have shut down Hollywood. According to Variety, vendors have been informed that the ceremony will no longer be broadcast on Sept. 18.

This is the first time the Emmys have been delayed since 2001. The event was first postponed that year after the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, as it was originally set to air on Sept. 16, 2001. The broadcast was then postponed again due to the beginning of the war in Afghanistan. It ultimately aired on Nov. 4.

This decision comes two weeks into a work stoppage by SAG-AFTRA, as actors joined the picket lines alongside writers who have already been on strike since May. The actors' strike began just days after the Emmy nominations were announced. During the strike, actors are not permitted to promote their work, bringing an end to all awards campaigning. Had the Emmys taken place during the strikes, actors would not be able to attend, and there would be no written material for the host.

A new date for the Emmys has not been announced. But Variety reports the Television Academy is pushing for November, while Fox wants to air the show in January. Even though the ceremony itself has been postponed, Emmys voting will reportedly still take place as scheduled from Aug. 17 through Aug. 28.