Speed Reads

work it

Met Gala 2021 guests dazzle on the red carpet

byCatherine Garcia
10:46 PM

The Met Gala is back, and the attendees didn't miss a beat, showing up dressed to turn heads.

The event — postponed for two years because of the coronavirus pandemic — is a fundraiser for the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute, and this year is celebrating the upcoming exhibit "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion." With the theme "American Independence," there was lots of red, white, and blue on display Monday night at the museum, along with a smattering of stars and stripes and other looks loosely based on the U.S.A.

Amanda Gorman, a gala co-chair, wore a stunning blue frock inspired by the Statue of Liberty:

Amanda Gorman.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez embraced her inner cowgirl for this western look:

Jennifer Lopez.

Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images

Lupita Nyong'o wore a denim ensemble, embracing the all-American fabric:

Lupito Nyong&#039;o

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Shawn Mendes celebrated his independence from shirts:

Shawn Mendes.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) used her dress to make a statement on the rich (it's "tax them"):

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) and Aurora James.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

That's Kim Kardashian underneath there:

Kim Kardashian.

Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Frank Ocean's plus-one was a robot baby:

Frank Ocean and his robot baby.

Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Lil Nas X exercised his freedom of choice by wearing three different outfits:

Lil Nas X at the 2021 Met Gala.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Lil Nas X.

Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Lil Nas X.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images