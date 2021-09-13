Met Gala 2021 guests dazzle on the red carpet

The Met Gala is back, and the attendees didn't miss a beat, showing up dressed to turn heads.
The event — postponed for two years because of the coronavirus pandemic — is a fundraiser for the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute, and this year is celebrating the upcoming exhibit "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion." With the theme "American Independence," there was lots of red, white, and blue on display Monday night at the museum, along with a smattering of stars and stripes and other looks loosely based on the U.S.A.
Amanda Gorman, a gala co-chair, wore a stunning blue frock inspired by the Statue of Liberty:
Jennifer Lopez embraced her inner cowgirl for this western look:
Lupita Nyong'o wore a denim ensemble, embracing the all-American fabric:
Shawn Mendes celebrated his independence from shirts:
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) used her dress to make a statement on the rich (it's "tax them"):
That's Kim Kardashian underneath there:
Frank Ocean's plus-one was a robot baby:
Lil Nas X exercised his freedom of choice by wearing three different outfits: