John Stamos mourns Bob Saget: 'I will never ever have another friend like him'

Bob Saget is being remembered with love by his Full House co-stars, following his death Sunday at 65.

Saget played Danny Tanner, a widower raising his three young daughters with the help of his brother-in-law Jesse (John Stamos) and best friend Joey (Dave Coulier), for eight seasons on the hit '90s sitcom. Stamos shared a brief statement on Twitter, saying, "I am broken. I am gutted. I am in complete and utter shock. I will never ever have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby."

Candace Cameron Bure, who played eldest Tanner daughter D.J., echoed Stamos, tweeting, "I don't know what to say. I have no words. Bob was one of the best human beings I've ever known in my life. I loved him so much."

It wasn't just his Full House co-stars paying tribute on Sunday night. Actor Jason Alexander said the loss of Saget "hits deep. If you didn't know him, he was kind and dear and cared about people deeply. He was the definition of 'a good egg.' Too soon he leaves." Magician Penn Jillette wrote that Saget "would have wanted something tweeted that was really funny and in very bad taste. I can't do that. I'm just so sad. Bob was just great on every level and we will all miss him."

Writer and producer Norman Lear called Saget "as lovely a human as he was funny. And to my mind, he was hilarious. We were close friends and I could not have loved him more." The View co-host Whoopi Goldberg remembered Saget for his "huge heart and abject lunacy," while comedian George Wallace shared a memory of a Thanksgiving dinner cooked by Saget, his friend of four decades. "He cooked the turkey but had no idea you were supposed to take the innards out," Wallace said. "We completely lost it. Do us a favor Bob and stay outta hell so we can talk s--t again someday. Love you, my friend."