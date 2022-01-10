Betty White's cause of death listed as stroke she suffered 6 days earlier

Legendary actress Betty White died on Dec. 31 from a stroke she suffered six days earlier, The Associated Press reports.

AP on Monday obtained a copy of her death certificate, which had been certified by White's doctor. The certificate states that the 99-year-old actress died as the result of a cerebrovascular accident, the medical term for a stroke. White died at her home in Los Angeles, where she had been spending most of her time amid the pandemic, agent Jeff Witjas told People.

White died just a few weeks before she would have turned 100 years old. Witjas previously said the Golden Girls star died "peacefully in her sleep," and he believes she never "feared passing because she wanted to be with her most beloved husband, Allen Ludden. She believed she would be with him again."