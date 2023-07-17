Movies and TV shows affected by the Hollywood actors strike

Hollywood actors are walking off set and walking to the picket lines. SAG-AFTRA, the union that represents thousands of film and television actors, has gone on strike alongside Hollywood's writers. Both groups are fighting for increased pay and protections against being replaced by artificial intelligence. When the writers strike began, a wave of films and TV shows immediately halted production, including the final season of "Stranger Things."

Some projects weren't affected, though, given there were already completed scripts to shoot. But without actors, many of those productions will now also halt, and even some films that are in the can won't have their stars available to promote them anymore. Still, there are certain productions that won't be halted by either strike, namely those being made overseas and star actors who aren't represented by SAG-AFTRA.

"Deadpool 3"

Marvel's third "Deadpool" film has been shooting since May, and star Ryan Reynolds had been sharing photos from the London set with Hugh Jackman in recent days. But filming wasn't completed prior to the strike, so production has reportedly halted. The film is currently scheduled to kick off next year's summer movie season on May 3, 2024, but it may no longer be able to make that release date. Disney already shuffled its calendar significantly due to the writers strike, delaying numerous Marvel films.

"Gladiator 2"

Ridley Scott's sequel to "Gladiator" starring Paul Mescal, Denzel Washington, and Pedro Pascal has been filming in Morocco, but according to Variety, it's now pausing production. The film is currently scheduled for release on Nov. 22, 2024.

"Venom 3"

A third "Venom" film starring Tom Hardy and Juno Temple began production in June but is set to halt filming due to the strike, The Hollywood Reporter confirmed. The Sony film is expected to be released in October 2024.

"Beetlejuice 2"

Tim Burton's "Beetlejuice" sequel starring Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder, and Jenna Ortega has recently been filming in Vermont. But it seems likely to be affected by the strike, as Deadline reported the movie was still in production in the U.S. Ortega shared a news story about the strike on her Instagram page on Thursday. For now, the movie is scheduled for a September 2024 release.

"Wicked"

The film version of "Wicked" starring Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo has stopped filming in England, according to the Daily Mail, which published photos of the "abandoned set." Grande and Erivo both shared news articles about the actors strike on Instagram. The first half of the two-part adaptation is scheduled for Nov. 27, 2024.

"Paddington in Peru"

"Paddington in Peru" was reportedly set to begin production on July 24 but looks like it will also be affected by the actors strike. The third "Paddington" movie's cast includes American actor Rachel Zegler, who said on Twitter she is "all for striking to get a fair deal for myself and my fellow actors" but is concerned for "my tireless crew."

"Juror #2"

Clint Eastwood has recently been filming his latest, and possibly final, film, which stars ​​Nicholas Hoult and Toni Collette. According to WJCL 22, a week of shooting was scheduled in Georgia from July 17 through July 21.

"Apples Never Fall"

A Peacock series based on the Liane Moriarty novel "Apples Never Fall" starring Annette Bening, Sam Neill, and Alison Brie was being filmed in Australia but has shut down production, Deadline said.

"Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two"

Depending on the length of the strike, the sequel to "Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One" could be affected given there was still filming left to be completed. Director Christopher McQuarrie told Collider the "central set piece of the film" has not yet been shot. The movie is currently scheduled to open on June 28, 2024.

"Mortal Kombat 2"

A sequel to the 2021 video game adaptation "Mortal Kombat" was also being shot in Australia prior to the strike but will be pausing production, Variety reported.

The 2023 Emmy Awards

The 2023 Emmy nominations were just announced this week, but the awards ceremony now appears unlikely to take place in September as scheduled. There have reportedly already been discussions of postponing to November or even January. Actors who were nominated for Emmys can't do any awards campaigning of any kind during the strike. This will also affect Oscar season should the strike drag into the fall.

Unaffected projects

The SAG strike won't necessarily shut down every production, and one that has emerged unscathed is HBO's "House of the Dragon." According to Deadline, filming on the second season will proceed in the U.K. because the show has a mostly British cast covered by Equity, not SAG-AFTRA. HBO's "Industry" and Max's "Dune: The Sisterhood" will also reportedly continue filming overseas for the same reason.

The second season of Amazon's "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" also won't be held up, as it reportedly completed filming just prior to the strike.