A viewing guide to the Tokyo Olympics' must-watch events

Seventeen consecutive days, 7,000 hours of programming, 339 events, 33 sports, five cable networks — and a 13-hour time difference between New York City and Tokyo. It is frankly dizzying to think about where to even begin with watching the summer Olympics. While NBC plans to begin its tape-delayed, nightly primetime coverage at 8 p.m. ET (7 p.m. ET on Sundays), Olympic obsessives who don't want the internet to spoil their viewing experience can plan their early-morning viewing schedules below. For those with the self-discipline to stay off their phones during the day, primetime coverage is expected to cover the highlights from swimming, gymnastics, track & field, diving, and beach volleyball, as well as "significant coverage of live events." What to watch All times are ET The Opening Ceremony Watch it live: 7 a.m. Friday on NBC, or streaming on NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app Catch it again: 7:30 p.m. on NBC, and rebroadcast on NBCOlympics.com. Why watch: While most Olympic Opening Ceremonies are boisterous affairs, Japan is planning a much more "sobering" event than we've seen in recent years. "Very Japanese, but also in sync with the sentiment of today, the reality," Marco Balich, a senior advisor to the Tokyo ceremonies executive producer, told Reuters, alluding to the postponed Games, the more than 4 million people who've died globally in the COVID-19 pandemic, and the fierce opposition to the Games in the host nation. Still, you won't want to miss the Parade of Nations, where women's basketball legend Sue Bird and Miami Marlin's baseball player and silver-medal-winning speedskater Eddy Alvarez will be the first duo to carry the flag for Team USA after the IOC changed its rules to allow for two flagbearers out of attention to gender equality. Basketball What to watch: The U.S. Men's Olympic team heads to Tokyo after two bruising exhibition loses to Nigeria and Australia — a shock for "the most successful team in international competition ever, winning medals in all 18 Olympic tournaments it has entered, including 15 golds," Deadline reports. But don't expect that losing streak to hold. San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich is serving as the head coach of the U.S. national team, which includes Kevin Durant, Damian Lillard, Jayson Tatum, and Devin Booker. The group stage begins for the Americans against France on July 25 at 8 a.m.; quarterfinals begin on Aug. 2 at 9 p.m.; semifinals start on Aug. 5 at 12:15 a.m., and the gold medal game is on Aug. 6 at 10:30 p.m. Good luck planning your sleep schedule! Notably, a Peacock Premium subscription is required to watch live U.S. men's basketball.

Catch it again: Since skateboarding is new to the Olympics and designed to attract younger viewers, one would expect NBC to push it pretty heavily during primetime. If not, you can catch any replays here. Soccer What to watch: The Olympics began on Wednesday for the U.S. women's soccer team, who stunningly lost in a 3-0 upset to Sweden. The U.S. had been the favorites to win gold, while Sweden was ranked No. 5.; the loss broke the U.S. women's soccer team's 44-game unbeaten streak. The Americans have two more games to try to survive the group stage: against New Zealand on July 24 at 4:30 a.m., and against Australia on July 27 at 4 a.m. The semifinals begin on Aug. 2 at 4 a.m.; the gold medal match is on Aug. 5 at 10 p.m. Meanwhile, the U.S. men's soccer team failed to qualify for the Olympics. Catch it again: All soccer replays can be found here. Sport climbing What to watch: An essential part of the Olympic viewing experiencing is turning on the TV at some point and going, "Wait, that's a sport?" But you'll be blown away by this new addition to the Games, in which athletes climb walls in three disciplines: speed, bouldering, and lead. High schooler Colin Duffy, 17, is one to watch on the U.S. team, but he'll have to beat the Czech Republic's intimidating Adam Ondra. Get a sense of the sport by watching the men's final at 4:30 a.m. on Aug. 5, or the women's final the next day at the same time. The full schedule can be perused here. Catch it again: This might be a harder event to find during primetime, so if you miss it, the replays are here. Swimming What to watch: There are 111 swimming medals, so understandably it can be hard to decide where to start. The good news (for audiences, anyway) is that you'll be able to watch many of the premier events live during NBC's primetime coverage because swimmers will be racing in the mornings in Japan. Definitely clear your schedule for the women's 400m freestyle final at 9:30 p.m. on July 25, when five-time Olympic gold medalist Katie Ledecky is expected to face off against her primary rival, 20-year-old Australian Ariarne Titmus, in one of the biggest nail-biters of the Games. And while there will be no Michael Phelps in the pool in Tokyo (although he'll be offering his commentary on NBC), the U.S. men's star swimmer will likely be Caeleb Dressel, who could win up to six gold medals at the Games. The Washington Post expects him to "challenge world records in the 50- and 100-meter freestyle races, in addition to the 100-meter butterfly record he set in 2019." The men's finals for those events will air on July 31 at 9:30 p.m., July 28 at 10:27 p.m., and July 30 at 9:30 p.m. respectively. Check the full swimming schedule here.