The Olympics give fans what they want: More women's sports

Olympic canoeing is an unlikely bellwether for the state of the Games. Though it's been a part of the summer Olympics since 1936, the sport is not as popular as its preppier cousin, rowing, and it doesn't tend to produce prime-time stars like swimming and gymnastics.

Well, unless Nevin Harrison has something to say about it.

One of the preternaturally talented Gen Zers headed to Tokyo, the 19-year-old world champion is poised to potentially become the first American woman to win an Olympic canoe or kayak gold medal. But despite canoeing's long history at the summer games, she'll be competing in a brand new Olympic event: the women's 200-meter canoe singles. It's one of three women's events that have been added to the typically male-dominated canoeing section — and it comes at the expense of three men's events, in line with the IOC's goal of achieving 50 percent female participation across the Games by 2020.

But for all the grumbles about "marketing and politics" by those opposed to the elimination of a handful of male canoeing and kayaking events to reach the benchmark, the influx of women competitors this year is hardly an example of woke tokenism. The Olympics are just giving the fans what they want: more female athletes to watch in the competition.

Nearly 50 years since the passage of Title IX, more women than ever are playing sports in the United States. Coverage of women's sports, though, has not kept pace: "Women's sports receive the same amount of news coverage as they did in the 1980s," a Purdue study found earlier this year — that being about 5.4 percent of all airtime, or 3.5 percent once the Women's World Cup is factored out. But while there remains a pervasive misconception that women's sports aren't as "elite" or "exciting" due to constraints of physical strength, "the media creates demand as much as it meets it" according to Cheryl Cooky, one of the Perdue study's authors. As Cooky further pointed out to The Atlantic in 2015, part of the reason men's sports even seem more exciting in the first place is that "they have higher production values, higher-quality coverage, and higher-quality commentary … When you watch women's sports, and there are fewer camera angles, fewer cuts to shot, fewer instant replays, yeah, it's going to seem to be a slower game, [and] it's going to seem to be less exciting."