What NBC can do differently before the next Olympics in ... 6 months

The Olympics that probably shouldn't have happened are now officially over, which is good because it's time to start getting ready for … the next Olympics. Like this summer's Games, the Winter Olympics will be broadcast by NBC, which has covered every Olympics since 1998 when CBS did coverage out of Nagano, Japan. But NBC, which will continue Olympics coverage through at least 2032, has struggled to pivot to the new world of instant news breaks, social media, and streaming; viewers widely panned the coverage out of Tokyo, calling it "atrocious," "a disaster," and "a mess." NBC only has six months before the Winter Games begin in Beijing, but that is more than enough time to learn from their mistakes. Here's where they can start. Please, I am begging you, make it less terrible to stream the Olympics It's a great American tradition to bash NBC's coverage of the Olympics, but there is absolutely no excuse for how confusing it's been to try to watch the Summer Games this year. With NBC, USA, CNBC, NBCSN, the Olympic Channel, the Golf Channel, Telemundo, and Peacock all carrying coverage, it's required dense viewing guides to figure out how to watch what, and where. NBC hasn't exactly made any of it easier for their viewers: "Search in the Peacock Roku app for Tokyo," writes Indiewire, "and the first thing that comes up is The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift." NBC desperately needs to get this straightened out, because it's shedding badly-needed viewers over the inconvenience. "I threw up my hands Monday when I found a rugby match on during NBC's primetime programming block — and not [tennis player Naomi] Osaka, who was playing her match live on the Olympic Channel," fumed the Los Angeles Times' Greg Braxton.

The seemingly well-intentioned tie-in was supposed to connect athletes with their families abroad, but it led instead to exactly the sort of awkward moments you'd expect from having a video call broadcast to the entire world. There is nothing more painful than watching these Microsoft Teams video calls the athletes are forced to do. They should stop them post haste. #Olympics — Sendhil Ramamurthy (@Sendhil_Rama) August 3, 2021 The Olympics are bigger than just America, so treat them like it. Olympics coverage in America is going to focus on Americans: there's no way around it. But this isn't the Cold War anymore, and the narrative of American athletic exceptionalism is honestly embarrassing — not to mention that it leaves out some of the best stories of the Olympics. The fact that TikTok was the real winner of the 2021 Olympics is a testament to the fact that we're living in a global world, where people (and especially young people) are actually interested in what the Israeli men's baseball team is up to, or the Australian divers, or a Filipino skateboarder. Some of the best and worst moments of the 2020 Olympics were cut because NBC was focusing on covering Americans in the marquee sports of swimming, gymnastics, and track and field. It's time to rethink that approach. Let the people post! Like the Tokyo Olympics, the Olympics in Beijing will be difficult to watch live if you're not someone who's typically awake at 4 a.m. ET. Most people, then, are experiencing the Olympics in replays. But NBC is "very intense" about not allowing its intellectual property to be shared on social media, as Ian Gunther, a member of the U.S. men's gymnastics team, told The Washington Post. Users both in Tokyo and at home who have posted clips or photos of the competitions have seen them swiftly taken down. In practice, this has meant users have had to go elsewhere to find shareable clips of Olympic moments (to watch the viral Horse That Wouldn't Jump on Friday, for example, fans had to rely on an Australian broadcaster's clip circulating on social media since it wasn't shared by the official NBC account). But these kinds of social media interactions have become an enormous part of how people enjoy the Games together, and trying to crack down on that only stifles the excitement and conversation that would redound to NBC's benefit. Obviously NBC won't just give away all its coverage for free (it has Peacock to promote, after all). But cutting its fans a little slack would be a place to start. Everyone has the same goal here, after all: We just want to watch the Games.