Simone Biles reportedly sparked more mental health conversation than Naomi Osaka or Harry and Meghan's Oprah interview

She's the GOAT for more reasons than one.

Simone Biles' shocking withdrawal from multiple gymnastics events at the Tokyo Olympics reportedly sparked a bigger mental health conversation than either Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's interview with Oprah or Naomi Osaka's withdrawal from the French Open, Axios reports according to data from NewsWhip.

In the week following her team final exit, stories regarding Biles and mental health garnered over 2 million likes, comments, or shares on social media, Axios writes, significantly more than the 1.2 million and 1.6 million interactions generated by Osaka and Harry and Meghan, respectively.

What's more, coverage of Biles and mental health clocked in at over 9,000 stories over the last seven days, nearly twice the amount Osaka had seen immediately following her withdrawal two months prior, and almost four times more than that of the royal family. Read more at Axios.