The daily gossip: March 6, 2020
1.
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom postpone wedding over coronavirus fears
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have a knot to tie — but first they'll have to cut one of the Gordian variety. The engaged duo were set to marry in Japan this June, but they're reportedly pushing back the nuptials amid the global coronavirus outbreak. The postponement comes literally one day after Perry announced via her wedding-themed song "Never Worn White" that she's expecting a baby with Bloom this summer, revealing the bump in a music video. On the track, Perry croons "No I've never worn white, but I'm standin' here tonight, 'cause I really wanna say 'I do.'" Thanks to that darn coronavirus, she'll have to croon a little longer. [People, The Daily Beast]
2.
Bong Joon Ho is too 'exhausted' to start new projects
And the award for person most in need of a nap goes to … Parasite director Bong Joon Ho. After bringing his movie through the 2020 Oscar race all the way to a historic Best Picture win, Bong admitted this week that he's still not fully recovered. When filmmaker Kelly Reichardt asked him about getting back to work on film projects, Bong said, "Now that I finally have time, I'm trying to get back on it, but I'm so exhausted, mentally and physically. I'm just a shell of a human." Could this be the most relatable quote from Bong since he declared at the Oscars, "I will drink until next morning"? We're going to go with yes. [The Atlantic, IndieWire]
3.
Tom Holland steals props
Spider-Man, Spider-Man. Steals from the set whatever he can. Spider-Man star Tom Holland admitted in a BBC Radio 1 interview that he's stolen props from the set of pretty much every one of his movies. "My house is littered with props from films," Holland said. This vast collection apparently includes a set of Spider-Man web shooters and Tony Stark's glasses from Spider-Man: Far From Home. Does Marvel know about Holland's love of prop-swiping, you might wonder? Apparently not, at least when it comes to the web shooters, though as Holland himself noted, "they do now." [YouTube, Comicbook]
4.
Disney is making a Beauty and the Beast prequel series about Gaston and LeFou
No one milks its animated classics like Disney, even when it can be hard to see why. A prequel to Disney's 2017 live-action Beauty and the Beast is headed to Disney+ centered around Gaston and LeFou, with Josh Gad and Luke Evans returning. Once Upon a Time creators Eddy Kitsis and Adam Horowitz are reportedly on board for this six-episode limited series, an origin story that The Hollywood Reporter writes will "expand the Beauty and the Beast universe." Yes, there's apparently a Beauty and the Beast universe now. We can only assume this prequel will take a page out of Solo: A Star Wars Story, finally providing the much-desired answer about how Gaston got his name. [The Hollywood Reporter]
5.
Dr. Phil joins TikTok
Dr. Phil McGraw moved to conquer another generation when he joined the Gen Z capital of the internet — TikTok — on Friday. McGraw used his first video to ask himself "did I just join TikTok even though I have no idea what I'm doing?" And then, proving McGraw has done his meme research, Kris Yute's "I Did It" begins to play as McGraw dances along. McGraw posted an Instagram video a few months ago where he questioned the TikTok lingo he was seeing in his comments. Hopefully he's figured out the definition of "VSCO girl" now that he'll be surrounded by them every day. [Twitter]