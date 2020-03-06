The daily gossip: March 6, 2020

Bong Joon Ho is too 'exhausted' to start new projects

And the award for person most in need of a nap goes to … Parasite director Bong Joon Ho. After bringing his movie through the 2020 Oscar race all the way to a historic Best Picture win, Bong admitted this week that he's still not fully recovered. When filmmaker Kelly Reichardt asked him about getting back to work on film projects, Bong said, "Now that I finally have time, I'm trying to get back on it, but I'm so exhausted, mentally and physically. I'm just a shell of a human." Could this be the most relatable quote from Bong since he declared at the Oscars, "I will drink until next morning"? We're going to go with yes. [The Atlantic, IndieWire]