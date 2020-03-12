The daily gossip: March 12, 2020

Now even Tom Hanks has the new coronavirus

America's dad, Tom Hanks, has tested positive for the new coronavirus, along with his wife, Rita Wilson. The Academy Award-winning actor was in Australia at the time of his diagnosis, where he was set to film an untitled Baz Luhrmann movie about Elvis Presley. "We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches," wrote Hanks in an Instagram post, adding: "To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the coronavirus, and were found to be positive." Hanks and Wilson, both 63, will be "tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires," Hanks additionally confirmed. "Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no?" [The New York Times, Instagram]