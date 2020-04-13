The daily gossip: April 13, 2020

Pitbull threatens to beat up the coronavirus in new song

Eeeeyyyooooo! While you were sleeping, Pitbull released a pandemic anthem in which he vows to beat up the coronavirus, thus proving that every metaphor indeed has its limits. "You know what spreads faster than any virus is fear," Pitbull says on the track, going on to warn COVID-19, "take a swing at us, you better hit hard, 'cause when we swing back, it's like oh god." Arguably COVID-19 has hit hard and does not need to be encouraged, but Mr. 305 clearly aims to be inspiring — the song is titled "I Believe That We Will Win." Still, it's unclear what it means to "knuckle up" against something that is roughly the size of a smoke particle. Listen here. [YouTube]