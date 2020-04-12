See More Speed Reads
live from quarantine
Tom Hanks hosts made-from-home SNL episode

8:27 a.m.

NBC's Saturday Night Live returned to the airwaves Saturday night after a long absence due to the novel COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

The show's cast and several celebrity guests put together a made-from-home episode, in which everyone joined in via a Zoom video call from their respective quarantines. Tom Hanks, who has been recovering from the virus, delivered the opening monologue, joking that ever since he was diagnosed, he's been "more like America's dad than ever before" because "no one wants to be around me very long and I make people uncomfortable."

Later on, Larry David reprised his role as Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), and Alec Baldwin phoned in during the "Weekend Update" segment as President Trump. The show also paid tribute to Hal Wilner, SNL's longtime music coordinator, who died this week from COVID-19 complications, with old cast members sharing some of their memories. And cast member Michael Che remembered his grandmother who also died earlier in the week from the virus. Read more at The New York Times. Tim O'Donnell

coronavirus and religion
How people around the world are celebrating Easter this year

7:58 a.m.
Pope Francis.
ALBERTO PIZZOLI/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Easter has mostly gone virtual this year amid the novel COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, though there are some holdouts.

Pope Francis celebrated Mass inside a mostly empty St. Peter's Basilica in Vatican City while people watched from home on their televisions. Normally, tens of thousands would gather in St. Peter's square to hear him deliver his "Urbi et Orbi" speech.

In the United States, Christians in the United States have mostly been preparing to celebrate virtually, as well, though some pastors are reportedly planning to hold in-person services in defiance of state restrictions, citing religious freedoms. "The president did not give me my rights to worship God and to assemble in church, and no socialist government or godless president can take that away," Rev. Tony Spell, the pastor of the evangelical Life Tabernacle Church near Baton Rouge, Louisiana, told BuzzFeed News.

Spell is expecting more than 2,000 people to gather at his megachurch Sunday, claiming "God will shield us from all harm and sickness."

Other churches are trying to find a middle ground between holding gatherings and respecting social distancing guidelines by holding drive-in services. A federal judge in Louisville, Kentucky, on Saturday blocked an order from Mayor Greg Fischer forbidding such gatherings on Easter. Ruling in favor of a lawsuit in which a church argued that gathering on Easter is "critical," Judge Justin Walker said Fischer's "stunning decision" had "criminalized" religious services.

At Good Shepherd Catholic Church in Tallahassee, Florida, meanwhile, pews have been filled all weekend with photographs of congregation members. Tim O'Donnell

frustrations
States have received rapid coronavirus test kits, but not enough to make a difference yet

April 11, 2020
Abbott test kit.
Win McNamee/Getty Images

States have grown frustrated over their inability to access a useful amount of rapid novel COVID-19 coronavirus test kits that can deliver results in under 15 minutes, The Wall Street Journal reports.

The tests, produced by Abbot Laboratories, were considered a game-changer by the Trump administration — and they still may very well be — but multiple states who have received them have said the amount they got won't make a difference (New York isn't putting them to use until there's a practical amount.) Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker (D), for example, thought he sealed an agreement to receive enough for 88,000 tests per month, but it turned out the federal government took over the purchasing and Illinois ultimately wound up with just 15 testing machines and 120 cartridges, which amounts to eight tests per machine across the state.

The White House also didn't account for population when distributing to states, giving each the same amount, except for Alaska which received more so it could ramp up testing in remote areas. The Department of Health and Human Services said it also provided 250 machines for the Indian Health Service, which provides health care for 2.6 million Native Americans, but that reportedly doesn't meet needs, either, especially for people living on remote reservations.

The smaller-than-expected deliveries to state labs, though, don't necessarily mean health care systems aren't getting access to the tests. A spokeswoman for the HHS said the limited quantities were purchased because the White House wanted to leave enough for hospitals, and states can reportedly order more supplies through the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Abbot has been churning out 50,000 test cartridges per day and has shipped thousands of kits to doctors' offices, universities, and labs, in addition to the federal supply. Read more at The Wall Street Journal. Tim O'Donnell

old feud renewed
Cuomo, de Blasio spar over future of New York City school closures

April 11, 2020

The novel COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic has brought a lot of people together across the United States, but it apparently hasn't thawed the frosty relationship between New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio.

Despite hailing from the same political party, the two Democrats have been, per The New York Times, political rivals for years. That rivalry was on display Saturday when Cuomo contradicted de Blasio's earlier announcement that New York City public schools would remain closed through the end of the school year because of the virus.

Cuomo said that was merely the mayor's "opinion" and the actual decision would be coordinated across the entire New York metro area, taking into account the preferences of mayors from Long Island and Westchester County. Ideally, Cuomo said, he would also want New Jersey and Connecticut on board.

"It makes no sense for one locality to take an action that's not coordinated with the others," he said.

In response, de Blasio's camp pointed out the mayor was quicker to call for a shelter-in-place order in March than the governor and was eventually proven right.

For what it's worth, Cuomo didn't sound opposed to shutting schools down for the rest of the year. But it does seem like he wants to be the one to make the call. Tim O'Donnell

the coronavirus crisis
The U.S. now has the most confirmed coronavirus deaths in the world

April 11, 2020

The United States on Saturday overtook Italy as the country with the most deaths resulting from the novel COVID-19 coronavirus.

Data compiled by Johns Hopkins University shows that there have been at least 18,860 confirmed COVID-19 deaths in the United States, whereas Italy has reported 18,849.

Experts believe the U.S. total is likely higher than what's been reported for various reasons, however. Either way, it was likely only a matter of time before the U.S. fatality numbers eclipsed those in the much less populous Italy. The case fatality rate in Italy remains higher than the U.S., which has more than three times the number of total confirmed cases.

There's some cause for optimism in both countries — the increase in new confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths in Italy has slowed in recent weeks, while the U.S. is believed to be near its peak. That's because government-ordered lockdowns and social distancing among the citizenries have proven effective, but even though the exponential growth has dwindled, the raw numbers are still staggering. Tim O'Donnell

coronavirus fallout
Murders, other crimes are in decline across the world due to coronavirus lockdowns

April 11, 2020
Police in El Salvador.
MARVIN RECINOS/AFP via Getty Images

Much has been made about the effect the novel COVID-19 coronavirus has had on air quality, but it turns out there's also been a downturn in crime.

The New York Times reports there's been a striking decline in murders around the world, particularly in Latin American countries, which have some of the highest homicide rates globally. With fewer people on the street, it's been easier for police to suss out criminal activity. And, per the Times, some criminal gangs have actually led the charge in imposing curfews in areas where they hold sway as part of an effort to curb the virus' spread.

In El Salvador, for example, there were just 65 homicides in March, compared to 114 in February. Colombia reported 91 homicides between March 20 and 25; over the same span in 2019 there were 206.

The change is real outside of Latin America, as well. In Chicago, drug arrests have fallen by 42 percent since the city shutdown, while overall crime dropped by 10 percent, The Associated Press reports. And in South Africa's first week of lockdown measures, Police Minister Bheki Cele said rapes were down from 700 to 101 over the same period from last year, while murders decreased from 326 to 94.

Despite all that, it's important to consider that the decline isn't monolithic. There may be less crime on the streets, but domestic abuse appears to be on the rise worldwide, as people are confined to their homes. Tim O'Donnell

re-opening
Iran has started to re-open government offices, businesses despite coronavirus

April 11, 2020
Hassan Rouhani.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Iran, which has experienced the worst novel COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak in the Middle East, began easing restrictions Saturday after a nationwide lockdown was put in place following the end of the Nowruz Holiday on April 4.

Government offices outside Tehran re-opened, and two-thirds of employees went into work, while the rest remained remote. Women with young children were reportedly given priority to work at home if necessary. Businesses in Tehran will be allowed to open next Saturday, so long as they register with authorities and adhere to social distancing guidelines. The government reportedly expects to be dealing with the virus in some capacity until the fall.

Iran has confirmed more than 70,000 cases and 4,300 people, including senior Iranian officials, have died of the disease, although some observers have questioned both totals. Regardless, the government tried to resist wide-scale shutdowns, arguing quarantines could be devastating economically considering the country is already under the strain of U.S. sanctions put in place after the Trump administration withdraw from the 2015 nuclear deal. Washington has offered humanitarian aid to help Iran fight the virus, but Tehran turned it down as part of an all or nothing approach when it comes to sanctions. Read more from The Associated Press. Tim O'Donnell

ebola again
DRC faces 'triple emergency' as Ebola potentially re-emerges alongside coronavirus

April 11, 2020
Kinshasa, DRC.
BIENVENU-MARIE BAKUMANYA/AFP via Getty Image

As countries across Africa prepare for potential surges of the novel COVID-19 coronavirus, some are still battling an older foe.

The Democratic Republic of the Congo said Friday that the first person to contract Ebola in more than 50 days, a 26-year-old man, has died. The man developed symptoms at the end of March and eventually tested positive, ending hopes that the latest outbreak of the disease in the country had subsided. The DRC was prepared to declare an end to the Ebola epidemic, the largest in the country's history, on Sunday, but that's no longer the case.

The disease has killed more than 2,200 people in the DRC — which is also dealing with turmoil from violent rebel attacks in the eastern part of the country and the coronavirus pandemic — since August 2018. "This is now a triple emergency: vulnerable populations facing ongoing humanitarian crises, the spread of COVID-19, and now again potentially a re-emerging Ebola crisis," said Kate Moger, the vice president of the International Rescue Committee's Great Lakes region. Read more at Reuters and Al Jazeera. Tim O'Donnell

