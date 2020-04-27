The daily gossip: April 27, 2020
1.
Netflix is releasing a surprise documentary about Michelle Obama
2.
Dolly Parton helped produce Buffy the Vampire Slayer
In news that completely changes life as we know it, fans have discovered that Dolly Parton helped produce Buffy the Vampire Slayer back in 1997. Entertainment Weekly fills in some of the blanks, confirming that Parton and her former manager, Sandy Gallin, founded Sandollar Productions in 1986, and produced the Buffy the Vampire Slayer movie in 1992. When the film flopped, Sandollar pivoted to trying out the story as the TV series we know and love today. "While Parton's name never appeared on the show, Sandollar is listed in the end credits of every episode of Buffy," Entertainment Weekly explains, adding that the fact that the protagonist, Buffy Summers, shares a birthday with Dolly Parton "could be an indication of her impact on the series." [Entertainment Weekly]
3.
John Krasinski delivers some food-themed good news
In the five weeks since he started Some Good News, John Krasinski has acquired a theme song and a devoted fan base. On Monday, he debuted something new: A "Cooking with John" segment, in which he asked his fans to send him their favorite home recipes. Being "one of the least-capable chefs on the planet," however, Krasinski didn't try his hand at the demonstrations himself — instead, he invited on his brother-in-law and part-time mixologist Stanley Tucci to demo the featured cocktail, and Guy Fieri, Martha Stewart, and David Chang to handle the food. Being Some Good News, the show ended with an especially heartwarming twist. "Remember, no matter how things get, there is always good in the world," Krasinski said. Watch here. [Some Good News, The Week]
4.
Robert Pattinson is reportedly struggling to look like Batman while in quarantine
Rumor has it that Robert Pattinson is struggling to stay fit while in quarantine. Stars — they're just like us! The difference, though, is that keeping up appearances is actually a semi-big deal for the former Twilight star, seeing as he had been beefing up to play the role of Batman in a film due to be released next year. According to sources that spoke to HollywoodLife, Pattinson is allegedly "still working with his trainer nearly every day, just online. It's not easy, it's taking a huge amount of discipline for Rob to stay shoot ready." Hey Pattinson, if you're reading this, just join the rest of us who gave up being "shoot ready" a loooong time ago. [HollywoodLife]
5.
Katy Perry wore a giant bottle of hand sanitizer on American Idol
You've heard of swan dresses and meat dresses, but how about a giant bottle of hand sanitizer? That's what Katy Perry donned during Sunday night's remote episode of American Idol. Initially the outfit seemed like a flashy promotion for the show, with Perry appearing in the bottle in her kitchen, asking fans to "stay safe, wash your hands, and tune into an all-new, like-never-before episode of American Idol, tonight." But while judging the show later that night, she remained in costume, giving contestants feedback on their living room performances through the hole in the front of her bottle. "We're so proud of you!" she raved at one point, which admittedly is high praise coming from sentient disinfectant gel. [Jezebel, Vulture]