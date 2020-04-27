The daily gossip: April 27, 2020

John Krasinski delivers some food-themed good news

In the five weeks since he started Some Good News, John Krasinski has acquired a theme song and a devoted fan base. On Monday, he debuted something new: A "Cooking with John" segment, in which he asked his fans to send him their favorite home recipes. Being "one of the least-capable chefs on the planet," however, Krasinski didn't try his hand at the demonstrations himself — instead, he invited on his brother-in-law and part-time mixologist Stanley Tucci to demo the featured cocktail, and Guy Fieri, Martha Stewart, and David Chang to handle the food. Being Some Good News, the show ended with an especially heartwarming twist. "Remember, no matter how things get, there is always good in the world," Krasinski said. Watch here. [Some Good News, The Week]