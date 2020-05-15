The daily gossip: May 15, 2020
Cara Delevingne defends ex Ashley Benson's 'fling' with G-Eazy
Cara Delevingne took to Instagram on Thursday to defend her ex, Ashley Benson, after Benson was spotted kissing rapper G-Eazy in Los Angeles. "It's more important now than ever to spread love, not hate," Delevingne, 27, wrote. "To everyone hating on @ashleybenson, please stop. You don't know the truth, only her and I do and that's exactly how it should be." Delevingne and Benson, 30, reportedly split in early April after nearly two years together, devastating fans when the news broke earlier this month. Benson and G-Eazy collaborated on a cover of Radiohead's "Creep," released April 27, which seems pretty serious, although a source told People their relationship "feels like just a fling for now." [People, Page Six]
Stanley Tucci has the saddest breakfast
Rep. Katie Porter profanely explains why her Toyota minivan is superior to an Escalade
California Rep. Katie Porter has made a splash in quarantine with her viral whiteboard math and her unapologetic love of "pandemic bras" ("stretchy, comfortable, wireless"). Appearing on Desus & Mero on Showtime on Thursday night, Porter also professed her love of her … Toyota minivan. But "what bugs me," Porter told the hosts, "is my suburban mom friends, who drive like the Escalade with the third row and s--t, and they look down on me because I drive the van. Then those b---hes want to borrow my van because none of the s--t fits in the Escalade. I'm like, 'Oh, oh, I see, like, your Christmas tree doesn't fit in your three-row SUV.'" You tell 'em, Katie! Watch the hilarious clip here. [Desus & Mero]
Charlize Theron shares rare photo with daughter after Mad Max prequel is announced
In case you missed the news, Mad Max: Fury Road is getting a prequel film about Charlize Theron's character, Furiosa, prompting the actress to share a rare photo of herself with her daughter, Jackson. "I became a mom right before we started shooting," Theron wrote. "At least my child will forever have the fun fact of 'I spent most of the first year of my life in a war rig.'" Mad Max director George Miller said that although he explored "de-aging" Theron so she could reprise her role as Furiosa in the prequel, he doesn't think the technology is "nearly there yet." He's reportedly considering young actresses, including Anya Taylor-Joy, and waiting to see "what the world allows us to do with Furiosa." [Entertainment Tonight, Yahoo! Entertainment]
Ryan Seacrest's on-again-off-again girlfriend puts CBD on her salad
Julia Child once said that "the perfect dressing is essential to the perfect salad," and Shayna Taylor apparently takes that to heart. "Dressings," she informed Page Six, "are the easiest thing to put CBD into." The chef, influencer, and on-again-off-again girlfriend of Ryan Seacrest said that she loves to impress people who are "used to eating salads" or otherwise tell her they're not fans of leafy greens — "they'll eat the whole salad because it's so good," she enthused. Perhaps unsurprisingly, Taylor's comments were in promotion of her own CBD brand, "designed to offer you clear-minded wellness so you can work, live, and be just as you are," which seems like a big ask of salad, but okay! [Page Six]