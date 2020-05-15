The daily gossip: May 15, 2020

Ryan Seacrest's on-again-off-again girlfriend puts CBD on her salad

Julia Child once said that "the perfect dressing is essential to the perfect salad," and Shayna Taylor apparently takes that to heart. "Dressings," she informed Page Six, "are the easiest thing to put CBD into." The chef, influencer, and on-again-off-again girlfriend of Ryan Seacrest said that she loves to impress people who are "used to eating salads" or otherwise tell her they're not fans of leafy greens — "they'll eat the whole salad because it's so good," she enthused. Perhaps unsurprisingly, Taylor's comments were in promotion of her own CBD brand, "designed to offer you clear-minded wellness so you can work, live, and be just as you are," which seems like a big ask of salad, but okay! [Page Six]