Rep. Katie Porter profanely explains why her Toyota minivan is superior to an Escalade

Rep. Katie Porter, a freshman Democrat representing California's 45th District, has already made a splash in quarantine with her no-nonsense respect for science, her viral whiteboard math, and her unapologetic love of "pandemic bras" ("stretchy, comfortable, wireless"). Appearing on Desus & Mero on Showtime on Thursday night, Porter also professed her love of her … Toyota Sienna.

First, Porter had to set the record straight, confirming to co-host Desus Nice that she does not in fact drive a Mercedes-Benz minivan. "That's an urban myth. Or a suburban myth, I should say," Porter said while video-calling into the show from inside said car.

Porter added that she loves her more modest, "country blue" Toyota so much that she's going to "keep it 'til it goes." But "what bugs me," Porter went on, getting visibly worked up, "is my suburban mom friends, who drive like the Escalade with the third row and s--t, and they look down on me because I drive the van. Then those b---hes want to borrow my van because none of the s--t fits in the Escalade."

The worst! "I'm like, 'Oh, oh, I see, like, your Christmas tree doesn't fit in your three-row SUV,'" Porter sneered. She added: "So it's just like, they get judgey on the van, but then they wanna borrow it." You tell 'em, Katie! Watch the hilarious clip below. Jeva Lange