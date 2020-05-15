See More Speed Reads
Rep. Katie Porter profanely explains why her Toyota minivan is superior to an Escalade

2:57 p.m.

Rep. Katie Porter, a freshman Democrat representing California's 45th District, has already made a splash in quarantine with her no-nonsense respect for science, her viral whiteboard math, and her unapologetic love of "pandemic bras" ("stretchy, comfortable, wireless"). Appearing on Desus & Mero on Showtime on Thursday night, Porter also professed her love of her … Toyota Sienna.

First, Porter had to set the record straight, confirming to co-host Desus Nice that she does not in fact drive a Mercedes-Benz minivan. "That's an urban myth. Or a suburban myth, I should say," Porter said while video-calling into the show from inside said car.

Porter added that she loves her more modest, "country blue" Toyota so much that she's going to "keep it 'til it goes." But "what bugs me," Porter went on, getting visibly worked up, "is my suburban mom friends, who drive like the Escalade with the third row and s--t, and they look down on me because I drive the van. Then those b---hes want to borrow my van because none of the s--t fits in the Escalade."

The worst! "I'm like, 'Oh, oh, I see, like, your Christmas tree doesn't fit in your three-row SUV,'" Porter sneered. She added: "So it's just like, they get judgey on the van, but then they wanna borrow it." You tell 'em, Katie! Watch the hilarious clip below. Jeva Lange

Trump insists coronavirus will 'go away at some point' even without a vaccine

2:25 p.m.
President Trump and Dr. Anthony Fauci.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Pandemic be darned, the U.S. is coming back.

That's the message President Trump sent in a Friday press conference where he named two new leaders in America's coronavirus vaccine development project. While Trump said the "Project Warp Speed" team would deliver a vaccine "by the end of the year or shortly thereafter," he also said that "with or without a vaccine, we're back."

Trump has been ready to reopen much of the U.S. for weeks now, even though experts — including those on Trump's own coronavirus task force — warn it could lead to even more deaths without a vaccine or proper safety measures. But even as Trump praised the two new members of the government's vaccination development projects, Dr. Moncef Slaoui and Gen. Gustave Perna, he suggested the U.S. didn't even need the vaccine to get back to business — or to get rid of the coronavirus. "It'll go away at some point," Trump said. "Other things have never had a vaccine, and they go away."

It's true that some high-profile diseases fade from the public consciousness even without widespread vaccine use. But something like the flu isn't as contagious or as deadly as COVID-19, and so a vaccine is expected to be the only way to ensure the coronavirus' eradication. Kathryn Krawczyk

Trump official thinks coronavirus vaccine can be ready by the end of the year, citing early data

2:23 p.m.

President Trump on Friday announced the appointment of two officials to a project focused on speeding up development of a coronavirus vaccine, with one expressing confidence over an optimistic end of 2020 timeline.

Trump on Friday said pharmaceutical conglomerate GlaxoSmithKline's former chair Moncef Slaoui and Army General Gustave Perna will head this Operation Warp Speed project. Some experts have described having a COVID-19 vaccine developed in 12 to 18 months as possible if efforts go smoothly, while others have described this timeline as overly optimistic.

In a Rose Garden press conference, Slaoui called the project's objectives "extremely challenging' but "credible," and he said that based on "early data" he's seen from a clinical trial, he feels "even more confident that we will be able to deliver a few hundred million doses of vaccine by the end of 2020. And we will do the best we can to do that."

Dr. Anthony Fauci, head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, perviously said it's "doable" to have hundreds of millions of doses of a coronavirus vaccine ready by January, although he warned that this is only "if things fall in the right place." But on Thursday, Dr. Rick Bright, the ousted federal official and whistleblower who was leading coronavirus vaccine development, was far less confident in this timeline when he testified before Congress.

"A lot of optimism is swirling around a 12 to 18 month timeframe, if everything goes perfectly," Bright said. "We've never seen everything go perfectly. ... I still think 12 to 18 months is an aggressive schedule, and I think it's going to take longer than that to do so." Brendan Morrow

Nintendo has released an extremely soothing virtual performance of the Animal Crossing: New Horizons theme

1:11 p.m.
This is so calming.
YouTube/Nintendo

Another long week of quarantine is in the books, and it's time to unwind and relax before a fresh week of horrors begins anew on Monday. Bless Nintendo, then, for swooping in with the impeccably-timed release of an at-home performance of the tranquilizing theme song from Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Featuring just five musicians — an accordionist, double bassist, percussionist, guitarist/ukulelist, and flugelhorn..ist? — the video is as soothing as, say, crafting a cherry lamp or chuckling gently at a pun about marlins. "The song that kept the world chill in the worst year of our lives," is how one YouTube commenter summed it up.

Watch below, and read about the joys of Animal Crossing and delayed gratification here at The Week. Jeva Lange

Esteemed medical journal blasts Trump's coronavirus response in 'stunning' editorial

12:36 p.m.
Donald Trump
BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images

An esteemed medical journal has called out President Trump for his administration's response to the coronavirus crisis in a highly-critical editorial.

In an editorial published this week, The Lancet, a peer-reviewed medical journal, blasts the national response to the coronavirus pandemic as "inconsistent and incoherent" and criticizes that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention "has seen its role minimized and become an ineffective and nominal adviser" during the crisis.

"The Trump administration further chipped away at the CDC's capacity to combat infectious diseases," the editorial reads. "More recently, the Trump administration has questioned guidelines that the CDC has provided. These actions have undermined the CDC's leadership and its work during the COVID-19 pandemic."

It also criticizes the administration for being "obsessed with magic bullets," including a "hope that the virus will simply disappear," alluding to a claim President Trump has made. The editorial ultimately concludes by suggesting Trump should not be re-elected.

"Americans must put a president in the White House come January, 2021, who will understand that public health should not be guided by partisan politics," the op-ed reads.

The New York Times' Maggie Haberman in a Friday appearance on CNN called the editorial "stunning," as "I don't think I have ever heard of such a thing from a medical journal." Brendan Morrow

Trump instilled 'competitive' nature in kids by tripping them while they were skiing, Ivanka Trump says

12:08 p.m.
President Trump and his family in 2006.
Michael Buckner/Getty Images

Whether he's facing off against a global pandemic or his 10-year-old children, President Trump has always wanted to win.

Trump has turned coronavirus into a global competition over the past few weeks, particularly bragging about how much better the U.S. is supposedly doing than South Korea when it comes to COVID-19 testing. But about 25 years ago, Trump was more fond of racing his young children down ski hills and apparently trying to trip them in the process, they told New York Magazine in a December 2004 article.

The oldest Trump children have had a healthy dose of "sibling rivalry" in their lives since they were young, and it stems from their father, New York Magazine writes. "We were sort of bred to be competitive," Ivanka Trump said at the time. "Dad encourages it. I remember skiing with him and we were racing. I was ahead, and he reached his ski pole out and pulled me back." Eric Trump has a similar memory: "He would try to push me over, just so he could beat his 10-year-old son down the mountain," he said.

No matter how many times the Trump kids ended up face-down in the snow, they're all united behind their father today. Read more of their throwback thoughts at New York Magazine. Kathryn Krawczyk

The Netherlands is advising its single citizens to quarantine with a 'seksbuddy'

11:25 a.m.
TMI
iStock

One is the loneliest number, which is why the Dutch government is advising its single citizens find themselves a quarantine partner who can keep them warm at night.

In what The Guardian says is a "typically open-minded intervention" from the Dutch National Institute for Public Health and the Environment (RIVM), the Netherlands is proposing that single men and women find themselves a "seksbuddy" for lockdown. The guidance comes after the government was criticized for dictating that visitors must stay at least five feet apart while meeting in a home, which of course hinders any, ahem, romantic relations.

"Discuss how best to do this together," the RIVM helpfully proposes, adding "make good arrangements with this person about how many other people you both see. The more people you see, the greater the chance of (spreading) the coronavirus." Naturally, only people who are "free of illness" should be making such plans. And in the unfortunate event that couples can't meet with each other due to health concerns, the RIVM has some pretty eyebrow-raising advice about "telling erotic stories" to each other from a distance, too.

Other governments have also struggled with how to address the prospect that couples might want to see each other during the pandemic, even if it means violating self-isolation. In the U.K., the deputy chief medical officer told reporters that lovers ought to "test the strength of their relationship and decide whether one wishes to be permanently resident in another household," or else be content going without seeing each other for as long as the outbreak endures. Jeva Lange

Facebook purchases GIPHY for $400 million

10:51 a.m.

Facebook is inserting the "Citizen Kane clapping" GIF here.

On Friday, the tech giant announced that it is acquiring the popular GIF search engine GIPHY for $400 million, absorbing it as part of "the Instagram team," The Washington Post and Axios report. In a blog post, Facebook explained that "50 percent of GIPHY's traffic comes from the Facebook family of apps, half of that from Instagram alone. By bringing Instagram and GIPHY together, we can make it easier for people to find the perfect GIFs and stickers in Stories and Direct."

The Post notes that it is "unclear if the deal will require the approval of federal regulators, who are already scrutinizing Facebook's past purchases for potential antitrust concerns." On the user end, anyway, The Verge reports things aren't expected to change — for now. Jeva Lange

