The daily gossip: May 19, 2020

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry celebrate their second anniversary

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are celebrating what is somehow only their second anniversary today, proving that we have all lived many lifetimes since 2018. The ex-royals are reportedly keeping things low-key, and their day will "simply be quality time with one another and as a family," a source close to Meghan and Harry told Harper's Bazaar. "They're not going to be doing any work and made sure they have no meetings or calls in the diary." Last year, Harry secretly worked with jeweler Lorraine Schwartz to gift Meghan a ring that included their birthstones, as well as an emerald for their May-born son, Archie. No word yet on what they're giving each other this year — perhaps a new house? [Harper's Bazaar]