The daily gossip: May 19, 2020
1.
Reese Witherspoon will return as Elle Woods in Legally Blonde 3, co-written by Mindy Kaling
Rumors have swirled for years about the possibility of Legally Blonde 3, though we haven't heard much about the project since franchise star Reese Witherspoon tweeted a photo of herself floating in a pool with the confirmation "it's true" way back in 2018. Late Monday, however, Deadline reported that Legally Blonde 3 is a go, with Mindy Kaling and Brooklyn Nine-Nine co-creator Dan Goor writing the screenplay. Witherspoon also "remains aboard" as attorney Elle Woods, who last appeared in Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde in 2003, which concluded with her setting her sights on the White House. "I think it'd be kind of a cool thing to have [Elle] be a Supreme Court justice or somebody who runs for office, president," Witherspoon proposed back in 2015. [Deadline, Glamour]
2.
Neil Gaiman apologizes for 'stupid' decision to travel to Scotland despite coronavirus lockdown
Neil Gaiman has issued an apology after coming under fire for traveling to Scotland from New Zealand amid the coronavirus pandemic, a decision he now admits was "stupid." You think?! The American Gods author recently disclosed that he traveled 11,000 miles to reach his vacation home on the island of Skye in Scotland, defying lockdown measures and prompting a visit from the local police. The writer said he'd agreed with his wife, musician Amanda Palmer, that they ought to "give each other some space," and that he acted based on a U.K. government website mentioning that those traveling abroad should return home. Gaiman said the police since informed him that "I should have stayed where I was safe in New Zealand." [The New York Times, The Week]
3.
Tekashi 6ix9ine lashes out at Billboard, Ariana Grande, and Justin Bieber after his song debuts at No. 3
Tekashi 6ix9ine slammed Billboard as "A LIE AND CORRUPT" after his song, "GOOBA," debuted at No. 3 behind Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber's coronavirus charity single "Stuck With U" at No. 1. Tekashi appeared to suggest that Grande and Bieber's position wasn't honestly earned, citing "six credit cards used to buy 60,000 copies in the last hour." Grande hit back, writing that "fans bought the song," while Bieber added, "60,000 units came because we don't disclose our numbers until end of week. That's called strategy." Tekashi clarified he wasn't "coming at" them and "my frustration is with Billboard." "Stuck With U" reportedly only earned 28.1 million U.S. streams to the 55.3 million streams of "GOOBA," but ultimately beat out Tekashi's song with 26.3 million in airplay to his 172,000, and 108,000 in sales to Tekashi's 24,000. [Vulture]
4.
Ryan Seacrest returns to TV after 'exhaustion' scare
Ryan Seacrest has returned to TV after a health scare left fans freaked out on Sunday. While hosting the finale of American Idol, one of Seacrest's eyes appeared larger than the other and he seemed to be slurring his words. "Ryan did not have any kind of stroke last night," a rep clarified after fans expressed concern. "Like many people right now, Ryan is adjusting to the new normal and finding work-home balance, with the added stress of having to put on live shows from home." Seacrest, 45, took a "well-deserved day off" from Live With Kelly on Monday, but was back on Tuesday, thanking fans for "the very kind well wishes for my exhaustion. Working round-the-clock, so I got a day off to relax." [E! News]
5.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry celebrate their second anniversary
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are celebrating what is somehow only their second anniversary today, proving that we have all lived many lifetimes since 2018. The ex-royals are reportedly keeping things low-key, and their day will "simply be quality time with one another and as a family," a source close to Meghan and Harry told Harper's Bazaar. "They're not going to be doing any work and made sure they have no meetings or calls in the diary." Last year, Harry secretly worked with jeweler Lorraine Schwartz to gift Meghan a ring that included their birthstones, as well as an emerald for their May-born son, Archie. No word yet on what they're giving each other this year — perhaps a new house? [Harper's Bazaar]