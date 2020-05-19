Neil Gaiman apologizes for 'stupid' decision to travel to Scotland despite coronavirus lockdown

Neil Gaiman has issued an apology after coming under fire for traveling to Scotland from New Zealand amid the coronavirus pandemic, a decision he now admits was "stupid."

The American Gods author recently disclosed that he traveled 11,000 miles from New Zealand to his home on Skye in Scotland during the pandemic, defying lockdown measures and prompting a visit from the police.

After days of criticism over this trip, Gaiman apologized on his blog, writing, "I did something stupid. I'm really sorry." The writer said that he "was panicked" and acted based on a UK government website mentioning that those traveling abroad should return home.

But Gaiman said the police since informed him that "I should have stayed where I was safe in New Zealand," and he acknowledged that "I should" have done so, recommending others not make the same mistake he did. Police Scotland inspector Lynda Allan says authorities during their visit gave Gaiman "suitable advice about essential travel and reminded about the current guidelines in Scotland," Deadline reports.

"I'm sure I've done sillier things in my life," Gaiman wrote, "but this is the most foolish thing I've done in quite a while." Brendan Morrow