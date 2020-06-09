The daily gossip: June 9, 2020

Katy Perry accidentally blurted out that she was pregnant to Harry Styles before it was public

Speaking on BBC Radio 1 on Tuesday, Katy Perry admitted that she accidentally told Harry Styles the news about her pregnancy before it was even public. "We were having a conversation [on an airplane] and I was like, 'Yeah, and I'm pregnant,' just off the cuff — 'cause I was like, 'What else do you say?'" Perry recalled. "I was crouching down by his seat on the plane and once I had told him that, he got up out of his seat and he's like, 'Here, sit in my seat.' And I was like, 'No! I'll just go and sit in my own seat, which is right across the way' … But he's a complete gentleman." Perry's daughter with her fiancé, Orlando Bloom, is expected later this summer. [BBC Radio 1, People]