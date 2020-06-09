Watch Alex Winter and Keanu Reeves make their long-awaited return as Bill and Ted

Excellent!

The first trailer for the long-awaited third Bill & Ted movie, Bill & Ted Face the Music, dropped on Tuesday, giving us a look at Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter back in the roles almost 30 years after the last film.

The sequel picks up all that time later to see Bill and Ted tasked with writing a song to save the universe. "And let's say that they have to travel all over the place to try and figure it out,” director Dean Parisot told Empire. In the trailer, they devise a brilliant plan: travel to the future to steal the song from themselves after they’ve already written it. Whoa.

Bill & Ted is evidently still set to release in August amid the coronavirus pandemic; the trailer prominently declares it's arriving in the summer, and it was previously scheduled for August 21. As of now, an abbreviated summer movie season is expected to be kicked off when Tenet opens on July 17, assuming theaters have reopened widely enough by then that Warner Bros. can keep that date. It remains to be seen whether they'll do so, although just this week, California gave theaters the green lit to begin reopening.