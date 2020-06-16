The daily gossip: June 16, 2020
1.
Emmys hires Jimmy Kimmel as host for September show that may or may not be virtual
The Television Academy announced on Tuesday that Jimmy Kimmel has been hired to host the 72nd Emmy Awards this September. Yes, this September — the ceremony is still set for Sept. 20 and hasn't been postponed, like the Oscars were earlier this week. Still, tons of questions remain about what the Emmys will actually look like in the middle of the pandemic, and Kimmel, who returns as host for the third time, apparently doesn't have the answers, either. "I don’t know where we will do this or how we will do this or even why we are doing this, but we are doing it and I am hosting it," he joked. According to Variety, "a fully virtual version" of the Emmys could be one option. [Variety, The Week]
2.
Fans think Kourtney Kardashian is wearing Scott Disick's shirt
Everybody wants to know if Kourtney Kardashian is getting back together with Scott Disick following Scott's breakup with Sofia Richie and the Kardashian family subsequently violating quarantine in order to throw him a birthday party. The latest clue being turned over by fans stems from a picture Kourtney shared of herself holding a lamb while dressed in an oversized plaid flannel shirt. So what? you might be wondering. That seems like what you'd wear if you were visiting a farm. But as one fan Instagram account has pointed out, her flannel looks suspiciously like a plaid button-down that Scott owns. Whether this means Kourtney and Scott are back together, or that they just have a similar taste in plaid, only time will tell! [Just Jared, Instagram]
3.
Arnold Schwarzenegger refuses to work out at Gold's Gym if masks aren't required
You know it's serious when former bodybuilder Arnold Schwarzenegger turns down a gym date. The seven-time Mr. Olympia winner reportedly declined to work out at Gold's Gym in Venice, California, on Tuesday after biking to the facility only to learn that members aren't required to wear masks while exercising. Schwarzenegger, 72, has spent his time in quarantine urging Californians to take COVID-19 seriously, and is apparently following the advice himself; the former governor "will stay clear of Gold's until people start wearing masks on the floor — or when there's a vaccine," TMZ reports. [TMZ]
4.
Kaitlyn Bristowe finally gets to be on Dancing With the Stars
Kaitlyn Bristowe is finally, finally getting her chance to be on Dancing With the Stars! It's been a long time coming for the former Bachelorette lead, who has said in the past that Bachelor creator Mike Fleiss blocked her from going on the show. "I was offered [a spot on Dancing With the Stars], had the contract, and Mike Fleiss told me I wasn't allowed," she tweeted back in 2017. "He said he didn't want people wanting fame after his show." Chris Harrison revealed the big news to Kaitlyn and her Bachelor Nation boyfriend Jason Tartick during Monday night's episode of The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons—Ever! "I feel like this is back to the moment where you told me I was the Bachelorette," Bristowe gushed. [Cosmopolitan, Vulture]
5.
Jeremy Piven charges $15,000 for a 10-minute conversation with him over Zoom
It is weird enough that you can pay celebrities to talk to you using the Cameo app, but it's weirder still that Entourage actor Jeremy Piven believes a 10-minute Zoom call with him is worth $15,000. A representative for Cameo couldn't tell Entertainment Weekly why Piven's rates were so high — Tony Hawk, for example, costs $1,000 for a live Zoom call while Lance Bass runs $1,250 — but the app did clarify that celebrities "choose their own prices." If you really must hear from Piven, his rate for a pre-recorded message is a considerably more affordable $400, but it seems best to take Dlisted's advice and just save your money for "a nice Buick" instead. [Entertainment Weekly, Dlisted]