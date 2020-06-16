The daily gossip: June 16, 2020

Emmys hires Jimmy Kimmel as host for September show that may or may not be virtual

The Television Academy announced on Tuesday that Jimmy Kimmel has been hired to host the 72nd Emmy Awards this September. Yes, this September — the ceremony is still set for Sept. 20 and hasn't been postponed, like the Oscars were earlier this week. Still, tons of questions remain about what the Emmys will actually look like in the middle of the pandemic, and Kimmel, who returns as host for the third time, apparently doesn't have the answers, either. "I don’t know where we will do this or how we will do this or even why we are doing this, but we are doing it and I am hosting it," he joked. According to Variety, "a fully virtual version" of the Emmys could be one option. [Variety, The Week]