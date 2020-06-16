Emmys hires Jimmy Kimmel as host for September show that may or may not be virtual

Could the 2020 Emmys be headed to Zoom?

ABC announced on Tuesday that Jimmy Kimmel has been hired to host the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards, which will still air on Sept. 20; the ceremony honoring the best in television hasn't been postponed from the previously-announced date like the Oscars.

Tons of questions about how the Emmys will be held amid the coronavirus crisis remain, though, and Kimmel, who returns as host for the third time, apparently doesn't have the answers. "I don't know where or how or even why we are doing this, but we are and I am hosting it!" he joked.

According to Variety, "among the scenarios being explored for an Emmys broadcast are a fully virtual version, as well as an in-person event that could still incorporate some virtual or other 'non-traditional' elements." A fully virtual version would make sense, as just this week, it was announced that the Creative Arts Emmys in September will take place virtually. There will also be a virtual Daytime Emmys later this month with "winners and special guests appearing from home," Deadline reports.

Should the Primetime Emmys take place virtually as well, get ready for a ceremony where, instead of winners being embarrassingly played off amid overlong speeches, winners are instead embarrassingly placed on mute. Brendan Morrow