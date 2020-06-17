The daily gossip: June 17, 2020

Kristen Stewart to play Princess Diana in a movie from the director of Jackie

Could this be the role that lands Kristen Stewart an Academy Award nomination? The Twilight star has been cast as Princess Diana in Spencer, a new film from Jackie director Pablo Larraín. The movie takes place over three days around Christmas in the early 1990s, following Diana as she "decided her marriage to Prince Charles wasn't working, and that she needed to veer from a path that put her in line to one day be queen," Deadline writes. As far as casting Stewart as the lead, Larraín praised her as "one of the great actors around today" and someone who "can be very mysterious and very fragile an ultimately very strong as well, which is what we need." [Deadline, The Week]