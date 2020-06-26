The daily gossip: June 26, 2020

Christina Aguilera reveals she was pressured to change her name when she was first starting out

Christina Agee? That was the name that "businessmen" wanted Christina Aguilera to go by when she was new to the industry. "I remember when I was first coming up, there was a big debate around me on changing my last name because all the businessmen around me thought it was too long, too complicated, and too ethnic," Aguilera, 39, told Billboard. "'Christina Agee' was an option, but that clearly wasn't going to fly … Being Latina, it is a part of my heritage and who I am." Aguilera revealed she was also pressured as a child to change her surname to her stepfather's in order to be legally adopted "and I was again dead set against it. I've been fighting for my last name my whole life." [Billboard]