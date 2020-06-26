Warner Bros. again postpones Tenet, and Disney is reportedly considering delaying Mulan

Tenet, which is aiming to be one of the first movies released in theaters when they reopen, has been delayed — again.

Warner Bros. has announced that Christopher Nolan's Tenet is moving its release date from July 31 to Aug. 12. This comes less than two weeks after the studio previously bumped the movie from July 17 to July 31, so whether the new Aug. 12 will hold, or whether another two-week delay might be in the cards, is very much an open question.

"Warner Bros. is committed to bringing Tenet to audiences in theaters, on the big screen, when exhibitors are ready and public health officials say it's time," a spokesperson for the studio said.

Theater chains like AMC and Regal are planning to begin reopening movie theaters next month, having hoped to be back in business across the country in time for both Tenet and Disney's Mulan. But the delay of Tenet comes as the U.S. has been hitting new records for number of daily new COVID-19 cases; Texas on Thursday announced it would pause its reopening as it faces a "massive outbreak" of coronavirus.

The Russell Crowe movie Unhinged and the romantic comedy The Broken Hearts Gallery are still scheduled to be released in July, Variety notes, and Disney has Mulan set for July 24 at the moment. But Disney is reportedly considering delaying the film, meaning if there is to be something of a summer movie season this year, the idea of it kicking off with big blockbusters next month is looking less and less likely. Brendan Morrow