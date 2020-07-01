The daily gossip: July 1, 2020

Jada Pinkett Smith's reps insist that August Alsina's claims of an affair are 'absolutely not true'

Singer August Alsina claimed Tuesday that he was in a years-long affair with Jada Pinkett Smith — with her husband, Will Smith's, knowledge — but Jada's reps insist the rumor is "absolutely not true." Alsina, 27, told The Breakfast Club that he "actually sat down with Will … he gave me his blessing," and that "I totally gave myself to that relationship for years of my life, and I truly and really, really deeply love and have a ton of love for her." Pinkett Smith, now 48, married Smith in 1997, and has never mentioned the supposed affair. But Alsina said he devoted himself so fully to their relationship "that I can die right now and be okay with knowing that I truly gave myself to somebody." [Page Six, Us Weekly]