The daily gossip: Star Wars' John Boyega skewers Disney, David Blaine goes for a flight, and more

Star Wars' John Boyega blasts Disney: 'They gave all the nuance' to Adam Driver and Daisy Ridley

John Boyega has opened up about the recently-concluded Star Wars sequel trilogy, and voiced disappointment with how his character, Finn, was handled. "What I would say to Disney is do not bring out a Black character, market them to be much more important in the franchise than they are, and then have them pushed to the side," Boyega said. He added that the creators "gave all the nuance to Adam Driver [and] Daisy Ridley." Boyega did mount a bit of a defense of director J.J. Abrams, who stepped in to helm 2019's The Rise of Skywalker after Colin Trevorrow left the project: "Everybody needs to leave my boy alone," Boyega said. "He wasn't even supposed to come back and try to save your sh-t." [GQ, The Week]