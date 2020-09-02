See More Speed Reads
Star Wars' John Boyega blasts Disney: 'They gave all the nuance' to Adam Driver and Daisy Ridley

8:25 a.m.
John Boyega
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

John Boyega has searched his feelings about starring in the new Star Wars films — and he's ready to get brutally honest.

The actor opened up in a new interview with GQ about the recently-concluded Star Wars sequel trilogy, voicing disappointment with how his character of Finn was handled.

"What I would say to Disney is do not bring out a Black character, market them to be much more important in the franchise than they are and then have them pushed to the side," Boyega said. "It's not good. I'll say it straight up."

Even outside of his own character, Boyega also took issue with the way other characters played by people of color in the movies were treated, including Kelly Marie Tran's Rose, who had very little screen time in The Rise of Skywalker.

"Like, you guys knew what to do with Daisy Ridley, you knew what to do with Adam Driver," Boyega said. "You knew what to do with these other people, but when it came to Kelly Marie Tran, when it came to John Boyega, you know f--- all. So what do you want me to say? What they want you to say is, 'I enjoyed being a part of it. It was a great experience...' Nah, nah, nah. I'll take that deal when it’s a great experience. They gave all the nuance to Adam Driver, all the nuance to Daisy Ridley."

Boyega did, however, mount a bit of a defense of director J.J. Abrams, who stepped in to helm 2019's The Rise of Skywalker after Colin Trevorrow left the project. The film ultimately received the worst reviews of any of the Star Wars films made under Disney.

"Everybody needs to leave my boy alone," Boyega said of Abrams. "He wasn't even supposed to come back and try to save your sh-t." Brendan Morrow

Tiger King's Carole Baskin is going on Dancing With the Stars

9:26 a.m.
Carole Baskin
Netflix

The expanded Tiger King universe is set to continue, this time on Dancing With the Stars.

Carole Baskin, one of the subjects of Netflix's hit documentary series Tiger King, has joined the cast of Dancing With the Stars season 29, Good Morning America revealed on Wednesday.

Other cast members for the new season include rapper Nelly, Cheer coach Monica Aldama, One Day at a Time star Justina Machado, Catfish host Nev Schulman, and Selling Sunset's Chrishell Stause. The Hollywood Reporter notes that of the 15 cast members, three of them — Baskin, Aldama, and Stause — are from Netflix shows.

Tiger King, which became a smash hit after debuting on Netflix in March as subscribers sought entertainment while under quarantine, follows the feud between zoo operator Joe Exotic and activist Baskin, which ultimately led to Exotic's imprisonment on murder-for-hire charges. Months after its debut, multiple scripted series are in the works based on the story, one starring Nicolas Cage as Exotic and another starring Kate McKinnon as Baskin, not to mention a follow-up documentary on Investigation Discovery.

For all the cool cats and kittens not yet sick of the ever-growing Tiger King phenomenon, the new Dancing with the Stars season, which will be hosted by Tyra Banks, debuts on ABC on Sept. 14. Brendan Morrow

2 new post-RNC polls show Biden with a lead of 7-8 points

8:00 a.m.

Two reputable national polls released Wednesday suggest different trajectories for the presidential race, but agree on where it stands at the end of both main political conventions, as the start of the final sprint to Nov. 3. A poll from Grinnell College and Selzer & Co. shows Democrat Joe Biden with an 8-percentage-point national lead over President Trump, 49 percent to 41 percent — an improvement from Biden's 4-point lead in March. A Suffolk University/USA Today poll shows Biden up by 7 points, 50 percent to 43 percent, which is much narrower than his 12-point advantage in June.

"Beyond the overall 8-point advantage, this poll shows some areas of underlying strength for the former vice president," said pollster J. Ann Selzer. "Biden holds a wide lead with moderates, 55-33 percent, who are a plurality of the electorate; he benefits from a 10-point lead among independents, who do not lean toward any political party, 44-34 percent." Biden also has a 2-to-1 lead over Trump among suburban women, 64 percent to 31 percent, while Trump flips those numbers among white men without college degrees.

David Paleologos, director of the Suffolk Political Research Center, gauged that "Biden is no better off at this point" than Hillary Clinton was in 2016. "Hillary was more polarizing and less likable than Biden in terms of the favorable/unfavorable ratings," he said. "However, Clinton had more enthusiasm than Biden does today, which makes the analysis a bit dicey." Clinton went on to win the popular vote by nearly 3 million ballots but lost the Electoral College. If the election were held today, though, Biden would win both, Selzer projected.

The Grinnell/Selzer poll interviewed 827 likely voters by phone Aug. 26-30, and its margin of error is ±3.4 percentage points. The USA Today/Suffolk poll reached 1,000 registered voters by phone Aug. 28-31, and it has a margin of error of ±3.1 points. RealClearPolitics shows Biden with an average 6.5-point lead, 49.6 percent to 43.1 percent, while FiveThirtyEight has Biden up 7.3 points, 50.5 percent to 43.2 percent. Polls typical tighten as the election nears. Peter Weber

CDC issues broad eviction moratorium until January, citing coronavirus risk

6:56 a.m.
Protesters call for rent releif
Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday unveiled a limited ban on eviction proceedings through the end of the year, saying the looming homelessness crisis stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic threatens to make the outbreak worse. The moratorium aims to help up to 40 million Americans who are struggling to pay rent due to increased unemployment and the depressed economy. The extraordinary use of CDC public health emergency powers stems from an executive order President Trump signed in August.

A 120-day eviction moratorium passed by Congress expired in July, along with $600-a-week supplemental unemployment benefits. Housing advocates generally welcomed the Trump administration's new policy while groups representing landlords objected, but there was broad agreement that direct rent payments or other congressional action is needed so renters don't face a massive bill come January. Along with four months of back rent, the draft moratorium also allows landlords to charge "fees, penalties, or interest as a result of the failure to pay rent or other housing payment on a timely basis" once it expires.

To qualify for the rent deferment, applicants will have to certify that they'll make under $99,000 this year, or $198,000 per couple, have made a good-faith effort to pay their rent, lost significant income this year, and would likely end up homeless or living in unsafely cramped quarters if they are evicted.

"For low-income renters, all this does is delay the cliff that they'll face when the moratorium is over," Peggy Bailey, vice president for housing policy at the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, tells The Washington Post. "It's good as an initial band-aid, but people are still going to be accruing rent-related debt." Peter Weber

Large COVID-19 study from Iceland has good news on enduring antibody protection, vaccine prospects

5:26 a.m.
Bar patrons in Iceland
Haraldur Gudjonsson/AFP/Getty Images

A study of more than 30,000 people in Iceland found that antibodies produced after a COVID-19 infection last for at least four months, researchers reported Tuesday in the New England Journal of Medicine. Previous studies have suggested antibody protection wears off quickly, but most of those studies examined coronavirus infections 28 days after diagnosis. This new study, conducted by deCODE Genetics, found that a second wave of antibodies forms and grows steadily during the first two months after infection, then plateaus for at least two more months.

Evidence that people produce enduring antibodies from a natural infection is promising news for vaccine researchers, working to spark that immunity through inoculation. This large-scale study "focused on a homogeneous population largely from a single ethnic origin and geographic region," and results may vary elsewhere, scientists from Harvard University and the National Institutes of Health wrote in a commentary accompanying the report. "That said, this study provides hope that host immunity to this unpredictable and highly contagious virus may not be fleeting and may be similar to that elicited by most other viral infections."

Iceland has tested about 15 percent of its population for COVID-19 since February, creating an unusually rich data set. The researchers also report that women, older patients, people with more severe cases of COVDI-19, and nonsmokers had higher levels of antibodies; that nearly a third of people infected reported having no symptoms; and that the new virus killed about 0.3 percent of everyone infected, about three times the rate of the seasonal flu. Peter Weber

Nancy Pelosi got her hair done in San Francisco, and the salon owner is mad

4:20 a.m.
Nancy Pelosi
Gabriella Demczuk/Getty Images

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) got her hair washed and blow-dried at a salon in San Francisco on Monday, and the salon's owner sent security camera footage to Fox News on Tuesday, calling the visit to her business "a slap in the face." California allows only outdoor hair cuts, owner Erica Kious told Fox News, and she will have to shut down her salon in 30 to 60 days if she can't re-open, saying the $12,000 loan she got from the federal Paycheck Protection Program will carry her only so far. She accused Pelosi of hypocrisy.

The footage showed Pelosi walking through a room with her face mask around her neck, followed by the masked stylist who rented a chair in the salon. "This business offered for the speaker to come in on Monday and told her they were allowed by the city to have one customer at a time in the business," Pelosi spokesman Drew Hammill said in a statement. "The speaker complied with the rules as presented to her by this establishment." Peter Weber

Trump's 'dark shadows' conspiracy theory is evolving, but CNN still calls it 'almost too dumb to fact-check'

3:06 a.m.

President Trump told Fox News host Laura Ingraham on Monday that people "in the dark shadows" were controlling Joe Biden and that "thugs" wearing "black uniforms with gear and this and that" had flown to Washington, D.C., over the weekend to cause damage. "Lacking details, the fantastical tale took on the wild, conspiratorial tone of a subversive Reddit subchannel or a foreign government's disinformation campaign," David Nakamura notes at The Washington Post.

Trump's tale is "almost too stupid to fact-check," CNN fact-checker Daniel Dale said Tuesday. "I mean, when you have Fox's Laura Ingraham telling you it sounds like a conspiracy theory, it's probably a conspiracy theory."

Trump elaborated Tuesday, changing some significant details.

Not only were the uniformed antifa "looters" now traveling from Washington "to wherever," not to Washington, the details were secret because Trump hadn't gotten permission from the purported first-hand witness, not because they are "under investigation." The president's story, in fact, closely resembles a Facebook post from an Idaho man who falsely claimed June 1 that a plane full of black-clad Seattle antifa guys had landed in Boise to attack downtown and residential areas.

"It turns out there's a strong possibility the president got suckered by a months-old internet rumor that's been making the rounds among right-wing paranoid Facebook users," MSNBC's Chris Hayes said Tuesday night. NBC News reporter Ben Collins detailed the flood of social media rumors that have drawn heavily armed groups to downtowns across the country to battle antifa attacks that never materialized. "Look, its really easy to laugh at this whole idea that, like, antifa is taking over an airline," wearing identifying tattoos and dressed in uniform, Collins said, "but this is corrupting the intelligence pipeline to the president."

If Trump "really wants to quell the unrest, he can start by dealing with facts and not these conspiracy theories," Collins said. White House spokeswoman Sarah Matthews told the Post that Trump is merely raising questions about "who may be funding travel and lodging for organized rioters," and "an investigation is underway." Peter Weber

11-year-old with an entrepreneurial spirit launches his own car detailing business

2:00 a.m.

Jabre Dutton has only been in business for about a month, but he is already planning big things for Jabre's Car Cleaning Service.

The 11-year-old Philadelphia resident launched his car detailing business in August, after he told his mom, Sabrina Dutton, that he wanted money to make in-app purchases for his favorite game. She talked to him about credit, and Dutton told ABC 6 that's when he decided "to start taking my money very seriously."

He works on Saturdays and Sundays, with customers making appointments online. Dutton goes to each client's home, where he cleans their car interiors while taking strict safety precautions. Word of the good work he does has spread, and he's already booked through October.

Dutton told ABC 6 his hope is that once the pandemic is over, he can open up his own facility and welcome more customers. As it is now, he is enjoying earning money and building his savings, with his mom by his side. "I look up to her a lot," Dutton said. "She's been teaching me since I was a kid, since I was little, since I was born!" Catherine Garcia

