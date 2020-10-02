The daily gossip: World unites against assailant who randomly punched Rick Moranis, SNL teases Jim Carrey morphing into Joe Biden, and more

Anne Hathaway is afraid of closets

Anne Hathaway, who stars in HBO Max's forthcoming remake of The Witches, has worn lots of nice clothes over the course of her career, whether it was the gown in The Princess Diaries or her pink Valentino dress in Ocean's 8. But no amount of fine clothes has apparently helped her get over her childhood fear of portals appearing behind closet doors: "I accidentally saw Poltergeist when I was really, really young," Hathaway explained to People. "I'm still afraid of closets." Thankfully, her new movie looks a little more kid-friendly; her character, the Grand High Witch, is "such a weirdo," she assured. The Witches is headed straight to streaming on Oct. 22, and will also star Octavia Spencer and Stanley Tucci. Watch the trailer here. [People]