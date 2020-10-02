Rick Moranis is 'fine' after being randomly assaulted in New York City, representative says

Rick Moranis is doing "fine" after he was the victim of a random assault in New York City this week, his representative says.

The actor on Thursday morning was punched and knocked down by an unidentified man while walking near Central Park, The Associated Press reports. Video of the incident was shared online via the NYPD Crime Stoppers' Twitter account, and police asked for information from anyone who might have seen the assailant.

WANTEDfor ASSAULT October 1, 2020 at 7:24 AM, on Central Park West in the vicinity of West 70 St Manhattan. @NYPD20PCT.Reward up to $2500Seen him? Know who he is?Call 1-800-577-TIPS orDM us!☎️Calls are CONFIDENTIAL! @YourCityYourCall @NYPDDetectives @nypdchiefofpatrol pic.twitter.com/s06yNPBUBk — NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) October 2, 2020

Moranis reportedly "suffered back, hip, neck and head pain" after the attack and took himself to the hospital afterward, the AP says. His representative, Troy Bailey, in a statement on Friday confirmed that the actor "was assaulted on the Upper West Side" on Thursday.

"He is fine but grateful for everyone's thoughts and well wishes," the representative said.

Moranis, who has largely retired from acting since his roles in movies including Ghostbusters and Honey I Shrunk the Kids, quickly received an outpouring of support online after news of the incident broke, with Captain America star Chris Evans tweeting, "My blood is boiling. Find this man. You don't touch Rick Moranis." Brendan Morrow