The daily gossip: Another royal baby is due early next year, Channing Tatum shares an update on his abs, and more

Vin Diesel says his debut single is a way to 'share with you my heart'

And the Grammy goes to ... Vin Diesel? On Friday, the 53-year-old actor dropped his debut single, "Feel Like I Do," a dance song for anyone looking to, well, feel like he does. "I am blessed that, on a year that I would normally be on a movie set — as you know, that's not possible — I've had another creative outlet, another way to show you, or share with you, my heart," Diesel said on The Kelly Clarkson Show. The star added on Instagram that he'd been "encouraged" by his fans "to step out of my comfort zone." Could a Fast & Furious Musical be next? "Yes, please. Sign me up," he joked. It may be an unexpected career pivot for Diesel, but more riddick-ulous things have happened! [The Kelly Clarkson Show, The Week]