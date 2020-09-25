The daily gossip: Another royal baby is due early next year, Channing Tatum shares an update on his abs, and more
1.
Another royal baby is on the way
Royal baby alert! Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank announced that they are expecting their first child together, due early next year. The newest member of the royal family will be Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip's ninth great-grandchild, and the 11th in line to the throne, after his or her mother. Eugenie, 30, and Jack, 34, married in October 2018, and Eugenie's mother, Sarah Ferguson, has been waiting for this moment ever since: "They are thrilled because I write children's books and I'm a child, I haven't grown up," Ferguson gushed when asked ahead of the nuptials how she felt about becoming a grandparent one day. Meanwhile, Eugenie's older sister, Princess Beatrice, married Italian property developer Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in a secret wedding earlier this year. [People, Instagram]
2.
Channing Tatum would like you to know that his abs are back
Daddy is finally back, boooi! Take it from Channing Tatum, who celebrated his "long road back" from "injuries, life s--t, and just insanity in general" with a thirst-trappy Instagram post showing off his eight-pack on Friday. The shirtless 40-year-old Magic Mike star additionally captioned his mirror selfie by writing, "Gonna be a fun next 10 year run. To all those that have been there for me and held me down through it all. I love you. I'm gonna make ya proud. Also peep the Purell bottle. Keep it clean out there folks." Okay fine, but that's not all we're peeping! [Hollywood Life, Instagram]
3.
Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich have reportedly called off their engagement
Oh, the pleasure of love lasts but a moment! People reports that Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich have apparently called off their engagement, which just goes to show that a very large diamond ring can't buy you love. "It was a tough decision, but Demi and Max have decided to go their separate ways to focus on their respective careers," the source told People. Lovato, 28, and the Young and the Restless actor, 29, began dating in March and got engaged in late July; their split follows rumors that Ehrich was "obsessed with Selena Gomez," Lovato's childhood best friend. Ah, well — to quote a sign on Etsy, sometimes good things fall apart so better things can fall together. [People]
4.
Vin Diesel says his debut single is a way to 'share with you my heart'
And the Grammy goes to ... Vin Diesel? On Friday, the 53-year-old actor dropped his debut single, "Feel Like I Do," a dance song for anyone looking to, well, feel like he does. "I am blessed that, on a year that I would normally be on a movie set — as you know, that's not possible — I've had another creative outlet, another way to show you, or share with you, my heart," Diesel said on The Kelly Clarkson Show. The star added on Instagram that he'd been "encouraged" by his fans "to step out of my comfort zone." Could a Fast & Furious Musical be next? "Yes, please. Sign me up," he joked. It may be an unexpected career pivot for Diesel, but more riddick-ulous things have happened! [The Kelly Clarkson Show, The Week]
5.
Did SNL just tease the appearance of a Ruth Bader Ginsburg ghost?
The passing of Ruth Bader Ginsburg apparently doesn't mean the end of her appearances on Saturday Night Live. When asked by The New York Times if the death of the Supreme Court justice means "the end of that character [played by Kate McKinnon] as well," SNL's executive producer, Lorne Michaels, cryptically replied, "I doubt it." It's entirely unclear what that means, especially since the sketch comedy show tends to focus on contemporary politics, and RBG … isn't around anymore. While Michaels didn't elaborate, the show returns for its 46th season on Oct. 3, just in time for a spooky and extremely ill-advised skit to take place. [The New York Times, The Los Angeles Times]