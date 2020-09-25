Vin Diesel says his debut single is a way to 'share with you my heart'

And the Grammy goes to ... Vin Diesel?

Diesel on Friday dropped his debut single, "Feel Like I Do," a dance song he revealed on The Kelly Clarkson Show for anyone looking to, well, feel like he does.

"I am blessed that, on a year that I would normally be on a movie set — as you know, that's not possible — I've had another creative outlet, another way to show you, or share with you, my heart," Diesel said on the show.

The Fast & Furious star also said on Instagram that "for so long, I have been promising to release music ... encouraged by you, to step out of my comfort zone." He added, "Thank you for believing in me. As always, I hope to make you proud." Looks like someone had the right idea about how to spend his time in quarantine.