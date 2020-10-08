The daily gossip: Sacha Baron Cohen feared for his life during a Borat 2 prank, too much kissing got a musician axed from SNL, and more

Stars of Netflix's Deaf U explain President Trump's irreverent — but perfect — 'sign name'

"Sign names" are how deaf people quickly refer to themselves and each other; "instead of spelling our names out," explained one of the students featured in Netflix's forthcoming reality series, Deaf U, "we use sign names based on our traits." Someone might sign the word for "candy" to refer to themselves, because they love candy, for example. But sign names can also be given — such as to President Trump. "You can tell if someone's a Trump supporter: they will spell out his name, T-R-U-M-P," one of the students explained. "But if you don't like the man, you're gonna go like this" — a hand waving gesture at the brow, as if to indicate flapping hair — "'Cause we all know that man has a toupee." [Vulture]