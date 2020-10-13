The daily gossip: We finally get to learn what went down during Clare Crawley's season of The Bachelorette, Snoop Dogg got a Lakers tattoo, and more
1.
The Bachelorette returns for what might actually be its most dramatic season ever
Tonight's the night! The Bachelorette returns on ABC on Tuesday, and fans will at last learn what the heck is going on with Clare Crawley's bonkers season. During Monday night's episode of Dancing with the Stars, ABC teased the dramatic new season with a trailer that involved a lot of crying as well as host Chris Harrison firmly telling Crawley that "the path we're on right now, it doesn't end well. For you, for the guys, for anybody." Rumors circulated all summer that Crawley left The Bachelorette after falling in love with contestant Dale Moss just two weeks into production — something the trailer also teases. To salvage the season, previous contestant Tayshia Adams is rumored to have been brought in to take Crawley's place. [People, CNN ]
2.
Snoop Dogg gets a tattoo tribute to the Los Angeles Lakers after NBA finals win
The West Coast is the best coast, according to both Snoop Dogg and the NBA finals. The Los Angeles Lakers took the NBA title Sunday, and by Monday night the rapper minted his devotion, covering his entire right forearm in a tattoo dedicated to the team. The ink features the Larry O'Brien championship trophy with the Lakers logo across the basketball, and a tribute to former Laker Kobe Bryant, including his initials near Snoop's wrist and the gates of Heaven behind the trophy. Snoop thanked the team in the caption of his Instagram post showing off the art, and concluded the video by saying "We the West and we the best," for good measure. [People]
3.
Gal Gadot finally discusses widely-mocked 'Imagine' video
When Gal Gadot put out a video with some of her famous friends singing John Lennon's "Imagine" amid the coronavirus pandemic, she clearly didn't imagine the reaction it would get. It was meant to be seen as inspirational as the world went into COVID-19 lockdown, but it was instead the subject of mockery as many deemed it out of touch. "Sometimes, you know, you try and do a good deed and it's just not the right good deed," Gadot told Vanity Fair. "I had nothing but good intentions and it came from the best place, and I just wanted to send light and love to the world." At least we got some laughter out of it. [Vanity Fair]
4.
Megan Thee Stallion discusses protecting Black women in New York Times op-ed
Megan Thee Stallion has done "a lot of self-reflection" after she was shot in the foot at a party in August, allegedly by rapper Tory Lanez. Megan realized violence against women "happens because too many men treat all women as objects, which helps them to justify inflicting abuse against us when we choose to exercise our own free will," she wrote in an op-ed for The New York Times, noting the issue is "more intense" for Black women. "It's ridiculous" that the phrase "'Protect Black women' is controversial," the rapper wrote. "We deserve to be protected as human beings. And we are entitled to our anger about a laundry list of mistreatment and neglect that we suffer." Lanez's arraignment was postponed on Tuesday until November. [The New York Times, Variety]
5.
Is Spider-Man part of the Seinfeld extended universe, or vice versa?
Forget Infinity War — Spider-Man/Seinfeld is the most ambitious crossover event in history. The third installment of the new Spider-Man franchise began filming in Queens, New York, last week, under the code name "Serenity Now," which Seinfeld fans will recognize as the phrase Frank Costanza shouts when he gets angry. The previous two Spider-Man movies also used Costanza references in their code names: 2017's Spider-Man: Homecoming was called Summer of George, after Jason Alexander's character, and its sequel, 2019's Spider-Man: Far From Home, went by Fall of George. Producer Eric Carroll even admitted the team had considered hiding a Seinfeld cameo in the film "but [something] just snuck up on us." Of course, there's no time like the present… [LIC Post, ScreenRant]