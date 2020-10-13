The daily gossip: We finally get to learn what went down during Clare Crawley's season of The Bachelorette, Snoop Dogg got a Lakers tattoo, and more

Gal Gadot finally discusses widely-mocked 'Imagine' video

When Gal Gadot put out a video with some of her famous friends singing John Lennon's "Imagine" amid the coronavirus pandemic, she clearly didn't imagine the reaction it would get. It was meant to be seen as inspirational as the world went into COVID-19 lockdown, but it was instead the subject of mockery as many deemed it out of touch. "Sometimes, you know, you try and do a good deed and it's just not the right good deed," Gadot told Vanity Fair. "I had nothing but good intentions and it came from the best place, and I just wanted to send light and love to the world." At least we got some laughter out of it. [Vanity Fair]